A debt API is an application programming interface that helps ease the burden of debt repayment for both lenders, borrowers, and other finance-based businesses. Embedded intelligent debt solutions like debt APIs allow financial apps to present a user-friendly financial management experience that not helps users pay off their debt faster but in the most advantageous way possible. The coding structure within the debt API analyses user and borrower behavior, with suggestions and directives as to what loans or amounts need to be paid off first. An in-depth look into debt APIs and their role in financial management.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO