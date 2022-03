The Cleveland State Vikings will meet the Xavier Musketeers in the First Round of the NIT Tournament on Tuesday night. Cleveland State comes into the tournament with a 20-10 record and will look to bounce back after a loss to Wright State in their last game. As for Xavier, they are 18-13 and coming off a loss to Butler as they look for a nice rebound game.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO