ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Library Lowdown: Finalists for Women's Prize for Fiction unveiled

By Savanna Draper FOR THE EXPONENT TELEGRAM
WVNews
 2 days ago

Each year, one book is awarded the Women’s Prize for Fiction. The Women’s Prize for Fiction, created in 1996, is the United Kingdom’s most prestigious annual book award celebrating and honoring fiction written by women hailing from all over the globe. This distinction is awarded annually to a female author of...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Library Lowdown: Books about springtime abound as seasons change

Spring is certainly on its way. As the weather starts to get warmer, it’s the perfect time to head outside with a good book to share with your children. There are so many great books about springtime, flowers, and the changing of the seasons, but I have some favorites. Keep reading for some spring reading suggestions that can be read aloud to your children or enjoyed on your own.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Ozeki
Person
Louise Erdrich
Person
Susanna Clarke
Person
Elif Shafak
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Black History Month is over. Thank goodness.

Cole Arthur Riley is the author of “This Here Flesh: Spirituality, Liberation, and the Stories That Make Us” and the creator of the contemplative project Black Liturgies. Black History Month is over, and I can finally breathe. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Over...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Piranesi#British#Turkish#American Canadian#Trinidadian
Mercury

Pottstown school libraries celebrate Women’s History Month

POTTSTOWN — Cory Derer, the library assistant at Barth and Franklin elementary schools, is helping young students learn about women in history. To help celebrate Women in History Month, she made a display of books and encouraged students to read about how girls have molded American society. She said the students really enjoyed learning about Amelia Earhart, Malala Yousafzai, Mae Jemison, Katherine Johnson, RBG, and Frida Kahlo, just to name a few.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Hoptown Chronicle

Library hosting Women’s History Month scavenger hunt

A Women’s History Month scavenger hunt is underway in Hopkinsville, and participants can score points and win prizes by taking selfies with community heroines and answering several trivia questions. The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is sponsoring the scavenger hunt through the end of March. The rules are outlined in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
NBC News

15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NPR

'In Defense of Witches' is a celebration of women

At the start of Mona Chollet's In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial, readers are asked to think of the first witch that made an impression on them. For me, this was an interesting exercise because while all the witches...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Free Lance-Star

Book review: It's not all Parisian charm in new Lucy Foley thriller

Anyone who has lived in an apartment building learns quickly that tenants constitute a wide variety of humanity: friendly, aloof, helpful, obstructive, welcoming, dismissive. Rarely, though, does someone seem sinister. But that’s the foundational exception on which Lucy Foley builds “The Paris Apartment,” her sixth novel. When...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Miami Herald

Playboy Tries to Reinvent Itself with The Help of The Metaverse

In 1953, Dwight D. Eisenhower was inaugurated as the President of the United States. The Korean War ended after three years, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay made the first successful ascent to the summit of Mount Everest, and Queen Elizabeth II was crowned queen of England. 'An Iconic Brand'
BUSINESS
The Independent

Chair of International Booker Prize judging panel calls for translator royalties

International Booker Prize judging panel chairman Frank Wynne has said “it is only fair that translators benefit from bestsellers and prize-winners that they have helped to create”.The panel of judges last week announced 13 books for this year’s longlist, translated from 10 languages and originating from 12 countries across four continents.Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, Wynne, who is the first translator to chair the panel, has called for publishers to reward translators more generously, urging them to offer royalties on book sales.Tune in from 19:15 GMT tonight to hear our chair of judges @Terribleman and translator @jenniferlcroft (who...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy