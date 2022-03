Republic Bank & Trust has donated $50,000 to the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY), an immediate-entrance, low-barrier shelter for adults in the community. The money will be used to help with the costs of the new building, which is located at 436 W. 13th Street in Covington. The facility was opened in February and more than doubles the bed capacity of the former shelter with 68 beds, a Daytime Navigation Center for showers, laundry, cell phone charging stations, an onsite medical clinic, and community partner room. The latter allows spaces for the community to connect with and support individuals on their journey to overcoming homelessness.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO