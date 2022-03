A Northern Kentucky state lawmaker has come up with an idea to find homes in Kentucky for refugees from Ukraine and ease the state’s shortage of workers. Sen. Chris McDaniel, a Taylor Mill Republican who is chair of the state Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee, unveiled a bill Wednesday to create a state fund to provide grants of up to $10,000 for up to 5,000 families who have been displaced by international conflict.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO