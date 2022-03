Older Americans today are healthier and more active than ever before. The aging baby-boomer generation is the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in 2018, there were more than 45 million licensed drivers aged 65 and older in the United States. This is a 60% increase since 2000. By 2030, there will be more than 70 million people age 65 and older, and approximately 85-90 percent of them will be licensed to drive.

