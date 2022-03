SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB)- A line of strong storms spawned a tornado in downtown Sarasota and caused some damage to a structure on 10th Street. There has been a partial roof collapse at a building at a warehouse in the 2100-block of 10th Street. Workers say they heard a loud noise and saw sawdust and wood flying. Video captured shows the tornado traveling in that area.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO