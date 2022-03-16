Caregiver Corner: Talking about falls

In her recently published memoir, Amy Bloom talks about her delay in having her husband tested for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. She copes (or not) with his new behaviors that don’t make sense for many months until a neurologist sees him and the diagnosis is made. She says she wishes she had known months earlier why he was acting as he did. Presumably, it might have eased some of her confusion and misunderstanding of his behavior and emotional state. Perhaps she could have reached out to the many support groups for family members of Alzheimer's patients for help.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO