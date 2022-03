Click here to read the full article. Viking Cruises is ready to take you and its boats further than ever before. The company, which turns 25 this year, has begun branching out into the world of expedition cruises. The latest addition to the Viking fleet may be more rugged than the company’s river, lake an cean liners, but it’s still jam-packed with all the amenities people expect from the brand. The boat tasked with venturing to some of the world’s most far-flung locales is the Viking Octantis, which is currently out on its first Antarctic season. It’s a 665-foot purpose-built expedition ship...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO