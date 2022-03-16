ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets open home stand with big win over Vegas

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG - Staring down one of the teams they're chasing in the wildcard standings, the Winnipeg Jets hit the offensive jackpot against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Seven different goal scorers lit the lamp as the Jets powered past Vegas by a final score of 7-3 to...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Eichel injury latest adversity as Golden Knights try to make playoffs

Center being evaluated, joins Lehner, Stone, Pacioretty, Martinez among those sidelined. Jack Eichel is the latest worry for the Vegas Golden Knights, who have been plagued by injuries this season and are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since they joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
iheart.com

Kuemper Gets Another Shutout, Avs Top Kings, 3-0

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper is on a roll. Kuemper made 23 saves and recorded his second consecutive shutout and fifth overall this season to lead the Avalanche to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in southern California. Kuemper got some help from his offense...
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Laurent Brossoit
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Adam Lowry
Person
Keegan Kolesar
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
ABC30 Fresno

Fox scores in OT to give Rangers 4-3 win over Ducks

NEW YORK -- - Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Can Stars rebound in Montreal after rough night in Toronto?

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Dallas looks to get back on track in the second and final meeting of the season against the Canadiens. Stars (32-23-3, 67 points) vs. Canadiens (16-36-8, 40 points) Time/Location: 6 p.m. CT/Bell Centre - Montreal, QC. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM,...
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a win in the road trip finale

Tampa Bay concluded its season-long, six-game road trip Wednesday night in their first-ever trip to Seattle and defeated the Kraken 4-1 to end the extended journey on a positive note. The Lightning won the final two games of the trip to finish with a 3-3-0 record and take six of...
NHL
NHL

DAL@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens host the visiting Dallas Stars for a St. Patrick's Day tilt on Thursday evening. The Bell Centre will be going green for the occasion, including decorations in the main concourse and green drinks at selected concessions. Outdoors in Canadiens Plaza, the pregame party will feature Irish music and the illuminated Go Habs Go sign will be lit up green.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Golden Knights
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Senators

Twenty-four hours after one of the most emotional nights in recent franchise history, Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (19-30-11) are in Canada's capital city to take on D.J. Smith's Ottawa Senators (21-34-5). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP+, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the second...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES

FLAMES (37-16-7) vs. SABRES (20-33-8) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Sabres:. Points - Tage Thompson (44) Goals -...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (24-24-9) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (38-17-5) 7:00 PM ET | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. The New York Islanders look to extend their point streak to five games (3-0-1) as they take on New York Rangers on St. Patrick's Day this Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Islanders...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Jets host Bruins trying for third straight win

Jarnkrok to make Flames debut after trade; Panthers look to rebound against Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Friday. Surging Bruins play surging Jets. Two...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Sorokin, Islanders defeat Rangers to extend point streak to five games

NEW YORK -- Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves, Kyle Palmieri scored with 2:44 remaining in the third period, and the New York Islanders extended their point streak to five games with a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Palmieri scored from the top...
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. SABRES

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie this evening. The Flames kick off another back-to-back set this evening, hosting the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter (bonus dad jokes throughout the game), Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators vs. Flyers, March 18

The set-up The Sens (21-34-5) losing streak hit three games Wednesday night as they were beaten 4-1 by the Blue Jackets. Philadelphia (19-30-11) beat Nashville 5-4 Thursday night in Claude Giroux's 1,000th NHL game. The Gatineau native did not travel with the Flyers tonight ahead of Monday's NHL Trade Deadline.
NHL
NHL

New line rushes in store as Stars look to break the skid in Montreal

MONTREAL -- The Stars have one goal in their past two road games and are in the middle of a three-game overall losing streak, so they'll shake things up Thursday against Montreal. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin will play on separate lines for the first time in a while, or...
NHL
NHL

Saros makes 35 saves for Predators in win against Penguins

NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 35 saves, and Roman Josi had three assists for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Rookie forward Tanner Jeannot scored his 19th goal, and Colton Sissons had two assists for the Predators (35-21-4), who are...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Giroux to play 1,000th game when Flyers host Predators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. Claude Giroux is scheduled to play his 1,000th NHL game when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, BSSO, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). Giroux will join Bobby Clarke (1,144) as the second player to reach the milestone with the Flyers. The 34-year-old forward is second in team history in points (900) and assists (609), also behind Clarke (852 assists, 1,210 points). The question is if this will be Giroux's final game with Philadelphia (18-30-11) because he is a pending unrestricted free agent and one of the biggest names on the market before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Giroux has played his 15-season NHL career for the Flyers, the past 10 as captain. Defenseman Roman Josi has scored 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in a seven-game point streak and forward Matt Duchene 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in a seven-game run for Nashville (35-21-4), which is 5-1-0 in its past six games following a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Crisp is set to retire following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season after covering the Preds for 23 years. Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy