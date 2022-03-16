ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rizzo agrees to deal to return to Yanks (source)

MLB
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. -- Anthony Rizzo’s arrival in a July trade helped sharpen the Yankees’ infield defense last season, offering a patient and potent presence in the heart of the lineup. The club is eager for a reprise, agreeing late Tuesday to a two-year, $32 million deal with the first...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Reports Suggest Cubs Reunion With Rizzo, Schwarber May Be Possible

Reports suggest Cubs reunion with Rizzo, Schwarber may be possible originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are still working to bolster their roster ahead of the 2021 season, but there is at least a possibility that they could reunite with two key members of the 2016 World Series champions.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Outfielder Kyle Schwarber Agrees to Deal With Phillies

Former Cub Schwarber agrees to deal with Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies have agreed to a deal with former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reported Wednesday. Philadelphia has been linked to Schwarber throughout the offseason, with Salisbury reporting the Phillies were in...
MLB
Yardbarker

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to seven-year, $182 million deal

Kris Bryant has found a new home, one that will likely treat him — and his bat — well. Bryant has agreed to a seven-year deal with the Rockies, as first reported by MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The deal is reportedly worth $182 million and contains a full no-trade clause.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Phillies Reach Agreement With Veteran Slugger Kyle Schwarber: Reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on wanting the Phillies to add another big bat to the lineup. Well, the reigning MVP got his wish on Wednesday. The Phillies have reached an agreement with veteran left fielder Kyle Schwarber, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reports the deal is four years with an average annual value of just under $20 million per year. Schwarber, 29, fills a much-needed hole for the Phillies in the outfield. He’s a significant upgrade over Andrew McCutchen after Philadelphia declined his option last year. Schwarber declined his option with the Boston Red Sox last fall to become a free agent. Schwarber adds a powerful left-handed hitter to a Phillies lineup already featuring Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins. With the Red Sox and Washington Nationals last season, Schwarber hit 32 homers and recorded 71 RBIs. Schwarber also set career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He’s hit at least 25 homers in four of his past five seasons, and he’ll have a good chance to continue that in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, the Phillies signed relievers Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.
MLB
Parkland Talk

Anthony Rizzo Makes Free Agency Decision

It was a crazy off-season in baseball with the 99-day lockout, but Parkland’s own Anthony Rizzo is officially heading back to the New York Yankees. Rizzo signed a two deal worth $32 million with an opt-out after year one. A 2007 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox that same year. In 2010, Rizzo was traded to the San Diego Padres in a deal for All-Star first basemen Adrian Gonzalez.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: Cubs Could Get Back in Touch With Anthony Rizzo

Report: Cubs could get back in touch with Rizzo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Anthony Rizzo remains a free agent almost a week after MLB's lockout ended, and there's a new report connecting him to the Cubs. Univision's Mike Rodriguez tweeted Tuesday the Cubs could get in contact with...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Yankees#Braves#Mlb Network#Athletics#Cubs
NBC Sports Chicago

Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber find new homes

While Chicago Cubs fans may have been hoping for a reunion with members of the 2016 World Series championship squad, none appear to be in the cards, as several key players on that team have found new homes. On Wednesday, third baseman Kris Bryant reportedly reached an agreement with the...
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
MLB

Tigers fortify 'pen, agreeing to 2-year deal with Chafin (source)

Free-agent left-handed reliever ﻿Andrew Chafin﻿ has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal, with an opt-out after 2022, with the Tigers, a source told MLB.com's Jason Beck. The club has not confirmed. Chafin pitched for the Cubs and A's last season, compiling a 1.83 ERA and five saves...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
MLB

OF Seiya Suzuki, Cubs agree on 5-year deal (source)

MESA, Ariz. -- It was only two days ago that Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said he never assumes any significant negotiations reach the finish line. This is no ordinary transaction period. Things are moving fast. By early Wednesday morning, the Cubs had reached an agreement with slugging...
MLB
MLB

J-Ram tops fantasy 3B rankings again

One of the deepest talent pools we’ve seen in recent years, third base has everything from promising young phenoms to established superstars to steady veteran producers. Here’s a look at this year’s top fantasy options at the hot corner. Tier 1: José Ramírez. For the...
MLB
Tacoma News Tribune

With Rizzo back, Voit likely Yanks’ odd man out at first

Luke Voit has gone from home run champ to seemingly the odd man out at first base with the New York Yankees. The Yankees reached agreement with Anthony Rizzo on a $32 million, two-year contract Tuesday night, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Rizzo would get $16 millio annually and has the right to opt out after this season.
MLB
MLB

Dodgers win Freddie sweepstakes on 6-year megadeal (source)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Dodgers and five-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman have agreed to a blockbuster six-year, $162 million deal, pending a physical, sources told MLB.com on Wednesday. The club has not confirmed the move. For most of the offseason, Freeman, 32, appeared to be headed for a reunion...
MLB
MLB

By the numbers: Andrew McCutchen’s impact on the Brewers lineup

The Brewers made their first big splash of the 2022 season, officially inking outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal Wednesday. A five-time All-Star and the 2012 MVP, McCutchen adds more than just a big name to the Crew’s lineup. At age 35, the outfielder still excels in a variety of areas, especially hitting left-handed pitching.
MLB
MLB

Nimmo's faster than ever. But will that make him the CF starter?

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Two offseasons ago, the Mets changed their conditioning recommendations, urging players to complete their cardiovascular work before hitting the weight room. It was a minor tweak based upon the science of injury prevention, but ﻿Brandon Nimmo﻿ found it productive for another reason. “It...
MLB
MLB

'I want to be here until I'm done': TA talks future with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- When the offseason tunes up, Tim Anderson usually tunes out. The All-Star White Sox shortstop puts in plenty of work to continue improving his game and get ready for the upcoming season, but otherwise those months are all about his wife, two daughters and family. He doesn’t concern himself with the Hot Stove rumor mill or the churned-out deals.
MLB
MLB

Fulmer embracing role in Tigers' bullpen in last year of contract

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The second pitch of Michael Fulmer’s live batting practice session against hitters Wednesday morning sent Willi Castro swinging so hard that he fell over as he missed, leaving both of them laughing as Tigers teammates reacted. It was an offspeed pitch as Castro went hunting for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy