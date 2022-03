Click here to read the full article. Russia’s time as the world’s energy superpower might soon be coming to an end. Under President Vladimir Putin’s watch, the country has supplied vast amounts of natural gas and oil to Europe, Asia, and other corners of the globe. But the West’s crackdown on Russian energy in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could signal a new era in the global energy markets, one that sees Russia fade in influence while other budding powers scramble to fill the void. President Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. would ban imports of Russian oil. The British...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO