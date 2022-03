Apple's next iPhone update will arrive next week, the company announced Tuesday at its first event of the year. iOS 15.4 has seen five beta versions and introduced AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited arrival of Universal Control. The iOS 15.4 beta has since rolled out to the public, and a final version of the operating system will be available as a free update next week and come preloaded on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in their new green variants, as well as the latest iPhone SE.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO