ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important April 4 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Andrew Benedek announced today that he will acquire beneficial ownership of 32,222,369 multiple voting shares (the "Multiple Voting Shares") of Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia"), representing 100% of the Multiple Voting Shares and approximately 55% of the total issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares and subordinate voting shares of Anaergia (collectively, the "Shares") (as reported in Anaergia's management's discussion and analysis dated November 11, 2021), effective as of March 17, 2022. The Multiple Voting Shares that will be beneficially owned by Dr. Benedek represent approximately 83% of the voting power attached to all of the Shares (as reported in Anaergia's management's discussion and analysis dated November 11, 2021).

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO