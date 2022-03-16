ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important April 4 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW

By Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
 2 days ago
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW, FIII, FIIIU, FIIIW) between March 31, 2021 and February 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important April 4, 2022 lead...

