CVN All-County football awards

Tickets for the Coweta Sports Hall of Fame Banquet in April are still available. The banquet is scheduled for April 2 at the Coweta County Fairgrounds and Conference Center. Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so by mailing a ticket request alone, with payment to Coweta Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 2627, Newnan, GA 30263. Checks must be made payable to Coweta Sports Hall of Fame.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO