No matter how much you love winter, there comes a point when enough is enough. You’re ready to pack up your boots and sweaters, and open up the windows again. However, the week of spring might not feel like spring yet if you live in a colder climate, which means you’ll have to head south to catch some sunshine. Let’s be real: what better place is there to grab a much-needed hit of Vitamin D than Florida, the Sunshine State? While you’re on your way to Florida, scroll through these Florida spring break captions for Instagram so you can be sure your posts have the perfect laid-back vibes.

7 DAYS AGO