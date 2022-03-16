Arrival of Afghan refugees important step

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the US should treat all refugees in the same manner with which it currently treats Ukrainian refugees, pointing to the “stark contrast” in how governments have dealt with Syrian and Haitian refugees.The congresswoman’s remarks on Tuesday come in the backdrop of an impending humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which has been battling an invasion by Russia on 24 February.The congresswoman said the US should ensure all refugees are equally accepted, regardless of where they come from.“I think the world is watching and many immigrants and refugees are watching, and how the world treats Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees...

IMMIGRATION ・ 16 DAYS AGO