ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

It’s good to be green

By Jean Gillette
Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlainte! On the eve of St. Paddy’s Day, I am always moved to reminisce about my Irish heritage. It has regularly been called into question when I admit that I don’t fancy either beer or straight whiskey and don’t really look that good in green. Nonetheless,...

thecoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

St. Patrick's Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak's progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns.The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted.“Psychologically, it means...
FESTIVAL
Romesentinel.com

Plan some festive fun for St. Patrick’s Day

Turn your St. Patrick’s Day celebration into a chance to enjoy Irish heritage with hearty foods and a lively atmosphere. When it’s the one day each year it’s acceptable to pinch non-conforming friends and family, it’d be a shame not to go all out. These few...
FESTIVAL
The US Sun

Why do people wear ashes on their forehead for Ash Wednesday?

ASH Wednesday comes the day after Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as Pancake Day. The day is celebrated as it is of huge importance to Christians across the globe. Ash Wednesday, also known as the Day of Ashes, is thought to have first been observed during the papacy of Gregory the Great, who was Pope from 590-604 and marks the first day of Lent and it is TODAY (March 2, 2022).
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Irish Catholics#German#Orangemen#Protestants#Episcopalians#The Roman Catholics
WKRC

River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day tradition

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Newspath/WBBM/WKRC) - The Chicago River was dyed green to commemorate Saint Patrick's Day Saturday. The tradition began when a member of a local plumber's union suggested using a dye used to detect leaks in large buildings to change the color of the river, a dye whose exact formula has remained a secret throughout the history of the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
POLITICS
The Albany Herald

No blarney: Five St. Patrick's Day facts

It's the day when everybody gets the Irish spirit. St. Patrick's Day has been observed as a religious holiday for more than a millennium. Here's some fun facts about everybody's favorite Irish holiday. * St. Patrick didn't drive the snakes out of Ireland. * The holiday is celebrated on the...
FESTIVAL
BBC

St Patrick's Day: America's most Irish towns celebrate

When you think about Irish-America, the first place that probably comes to mind is Boston. Or maybe, when St Patrick's Day approaches, you'd think of the parade in New York or the Chicago River being dyed green. However, there is a city and a town that both lay claim to...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Smoked corned beef: recipe

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. That means it's time for some corned beef and cabbage. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe that will put a twist on this dish.
Cleveland Scene

Skyline Chili Once Again Serving Green 3-Ways for St. Patrick's Day

The luck of the Irish has brought a true culinary pot of gold to Ohio once again. On March 17, participating Skyline Chili locations* will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day by serving up "Green Ways," aka 3-, 4- and 5-Ways made with what the restaurant is calling "shamrock green" spaghetti.
RESTAURANTS
DFW Community News

GOOD’s Thoughts — March 2022

Ides, from the Latin Iduare … To Divide … Divides the month of March in half. Of course, Caesar failed to heed the warning from the man on the street and paid the ultimate price. Will you? Will you allow those who strive to divide you from that...
Distractify

Although Fun and Cheerful, Clovers Are Associated With St. Patrick's Day for a Deeply Religious Reason

There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.
FESTIVAL
Coast News

Pedal 2 Petal by Visit Carlsbad highlights flowers

CARLSBAD — The city of Carlsbad celebrates its floral surroundings with “Pedal 2 Petal by Visit Carlsbad.” The eight-week celebration of all things floral will be running through May 8, and includes floral-inspired events and specials at venues across the city. The all-new program invites visitors to...
Q2 News

St. Patrick's Day: 'Brewsium' at the Moss Mansion

As we celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green and other Irish festivities, here's an idea: Head out to Moss Mansion's "Brewsium." Thursday night isn't necessarily a tour but rather a chance to explore the historic mansion while partaking in some shamrock shenanigans. There will be leprechauns, limericks, drinking songs and Irish folk tales.
Coast News

Carlsbad elementary student wins awards for ‘Bad Bugs’ short film

CARLSBAD — A budding 11-year-old filmmaker is already making her mark as a director. Bryn Wright, a fifth-grader at El Camino Creek Elementary School, is racking up the awards for her movie, “Bad Bugs.” After winning the top prize at the Ivie Awards in San Diego and “Best Children-Made Animation” at the EPIC ACG Fest in 2021, Bryn’s film took first prize in this year’s 11th annual One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest in the elementary categories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy