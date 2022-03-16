ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

House tackles gun rights, bail reform and more during Tuesday’s session

Nashua Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD – The full House voted on a wide array of bills – many of them controversial – ranging from gun rights to parents’ rights and bail reform among others Tuesday in a busy session that continues tomorrow and Thursday. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry,...

www.nashuatelegraph.com

Joseph Dussault
2d ago

why do these people not understand that if you remove guns from law abiding citizens only the criminals will have guns leaving us defensless...make all the laws you want but you won't be getting my guns.understand that the 2nd amendment exists in case the 1st amendment fails.WE THE PEOPLE.

Tom Woollacott
2d ago

Nice of the author to whine about the state upholding our inalienable gun rights, yet the parents bill of rights gets glossed over.

