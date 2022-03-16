Michael Jordan could've won the 6 Titles without Scottie Pippen I CLUB SHAY SHAY

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are perhaps the two biggest superstars the NBA has seen since Michael Jordan retired. These two have come closer to the GOAT conversation than any other player during the 2000s. And since Bron came into the league in 2003 and Kobe retired in 2016, there was a 13-year period during which fans of the league got to enjoy watching them go head-to-head. Kobe was better in the earlier years, especially with scoring, but LeBron soon came into his own.

