Michael Jordan could've won the 6 Titles without Scottie Pippen I CLUB SHAY SHAY

The Golden State Warriors losing to the Boston Celtics by a score of 110-88 was hardly the biggest takeaway from the game. A wild second-quarter sequence from Marcus Smart is what this game will be remembered by. After diving for a loose ball, removing Stephen Curry from the game due...
Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
Kevin Durant is one of the most vocal players when it comes to dealing with heckling fans. Durant was considered one of the NBA's most hated players when he left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors and received a fair degree of fan backlash. Since then, Durant made it a common practice to respond to heckling fans, both online and on the court.
The Warriors were not too happy with Celtics' Marcus Smart after Wednesday’s 110-88 loss. On the same sequence in the second quarter, Smart managed to both roll up on Steph Curry’s ankle while going for a loose ball along the sideline and commit a flagrant foul on Klay Thompson after kicking him on the fastbreak.
Groundbreaking WNBA star Candace Parker recently announced the arrival of her newborn son with her wife, Anna Petrakova. On Friday, Parker took to Instagram to introduce baby Airr Larry Petrakov Parker to the world. Born on Feb. 11 and named, in part, in honor of her father Larry, Parker kissed her newborn son in the photo while her wife and daughter held him.
Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa, and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, have been divorced for a couple of years now and it’s safe to say the journey to get here was far from smooth. The couple technically filed for divorce a previous time before finally following through, but there have been rumours that infidelity and cheating with NBA star Tristan Thompson are what caused the divorce.
On Saturday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in his final game. The legendary leader, known by most as Coach K, will close out his career at Cameron Indoor Stadium this weekend in a game against North Carolina.
Because Krzyzewski announced his retirement, ticket prices have...
Kyrie Irving had 41 points in the first half of Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic. LeBron James, who was his teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers, sent out a tweet about Irving during the game.
Curry, 34, suffered an injury when he and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart collided when diving for a ball. The NBA sharpshooter has reportedly been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot. He will be sidelined indefinitely, as a result. The latest Curry injury news has NBA fans...
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are perhaps the two biggest superstars the NBA has seen since Michael Jordan retired. These two have come closer to the GOAT conversation than any other player during the 2000s. And since Bron came into the league in 2003 and Kobe retired in 2016, there was a 13-year period during which fans of the league got to enjoy watching them go head-to-head. Kobe was better in the earlier years, especially with scoring, but LeBron soon came into his own.
Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
The Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of the best players to ever grace the hardwood. The Mamba had an amazing 20-year-old career in the NBA, where he mesmerized the fans with his skills. Bryant might have honed his skills with a lot of hardwood, but he was...
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers keep struggling during the 2021/22 NBA season. They suffered another big defeat on Wednesday night, this time at the hands of the inspired Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold visited Target Center trying to end their recent bad streak, but Karl-Anthony Towns picked things right where he left them and dropped 30 on the 17-time NBA champions.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the best players the NBA has to offer. As exceptional leaders, scorers, and playmakers, they bring amazing talent to the game and find an abundance of success year after year. It is often that the two are compared to each other, and...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
LeBron James became the only player in the history of the NBA to hit 10K in points, assists, and rebounds after recording his 10,000th assist earlier in the week. His career has been a long one, and his statistical dominance is quite staggering thanks to his elite court vision and passing ability at his size.
When you play 19 seasons in the NBA, you're going to have a wealth of great stories. That's the case for Charles Oakley, and he's sharing them with the world. Oakley, a tough power forward known primarily for the 10 seasons he spent with the New York Knicks, has come out with a book called, "The Last Enforcer," and he spoke about it with Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, "Club Shay Shay."
Tracy McGrady is often considered one of the best players in NBA history to never win the NBA championship. McGrady did have some great teammates throughout his career, including Vince Carter and Yao Ming. But a run for the championship was never on the cards for McGrady. Things could have been very different if Grant Hill and Tim Duncan had joined him in Orlando, which was a real possibility at the time.
As a 7'1", 325-pound man, not many would be willing to tango with Shaquille O'Neal n a fight. Charles Oakley is rare the exception. As he admitted to Shannon Sharpe on "Club Shay Shay" this week, the former Knicks big man is keen to square up against O'Neal in a celebrity boxing match.
LeBron James has become the only player in NBA history to reach 10k points, 10k rebounds, and 10k assists. In a league of his own, there is no doubt who the greatest all-around player of all time is. Say what you will about LeBron, there is no denying that he impacts the game in every way possible.
Comments / 0