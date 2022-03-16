3/15/22 Dayton, Purdue Coach Greg Goff

Braelon Allen will have a new voice leading his meeting room for the University of Wisconsin football team. Former UW offensive lineman Al Johnson has been hired as the Badgers’ running backs coach, coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday. Johnson replaces Gary Brown, who has taken an off-field role with the team. Brown, a multiple-time cancer survivor who was hired before last season, has been battling health issues since late December and was not able to be with the team for the Las Vegas Bowl last season.

BRUSSELS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO