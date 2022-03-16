ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, IN

3/15/22 Dayton, Purdue Coach Greg Goff

The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqFZo_0egRNR3000

Baseball coach Greg Goff talks about his team's win over Dayton and the state of Purdue Athletics.

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation.

