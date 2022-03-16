3/15/22 Dayton, Third Baseman Troy Viola

Arizona held its third practice of spring Thursday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from the Wildcats’ first fully padded workout of spring ball:. * Malik Reed made his spring debut after sitting out the first two practice because of a hamstring injury. Reed worked with the first unit at middle linebacker and is a candidate to start there depending on the health and development of other players. Transfer Jeremy Mercier served as the No. 2 MLB.

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO