Here at Blackhawk Ministries, we are excitedly anticipating Easter Weekend!. Join us for special services, events for kids, and opportunities to give and bless our community! Find all the details below. Good Friday Communion Service. April 15 | 7 PM. Join us as we...
This Easter crossword puzzle for kids is a fun and engaging activity for kids who like challenging word search games!. We have one easy Easter crossword puzzle ready to be downloaded and printed; perfect for learning new vocabulary and practicing spelling. Easter Crossword Puzzle. Are you and your kid ready...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond tradition will have to wait yet another year before it returns. Easter on Parade organizers posted on Facebook that the event will not happen in 2022. “The good news is that things are starting to get more “normalized” but the unfortunate news is that...
Easter weekend will be egg-stra-special at the El Paso Zoo. That's because the Easter Bunny will be making a hippity hoppity stoppity there on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, and he's promising an egg-cellent adventure for children of all ages. To make things even more egg-citing this year,...
Easter Doodle coloring pages are a good way to enjoy Easter! These Easter doodles are great whether you celebrate Easter as a commercial holiday or religious holiday. This free printable Easter doodle coloring sheet is great for kids of all ages. Younger kids, older kids, and even adults. Easter Doodles.
FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia pastor plans to open his newest community center Easter weekend, WHSV reports. Pastor Jason Boggs first opened his church in Franklin, W.Va. four years ago, on Easter. The old Franklin Elementary School was purchased by Boggs in January and will house his new community center. The school had been out of operation for over 9 years, according to the report.
Easter is a celebration and holiday observed by millions of people worldwide in commemorating Jesus' resurrection from the dead, which the New Testament describes as occurring three days after his death at Calvary. It is also the day on which youngsters eagerly await the arrival of the Easter bunny and the delivery of their chocolate eggs.
Hebrews 10:4, “For it is impossible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins”.
I don’t know about you but there are times when I read scripture that I just don’t get it. Then, later on, I’ll read the same passage and something just hits me.
...
When Granny and Grandpa greeted folks at the country store, the Post Office, or at church, it wasn’t just a nod, a smile, or a quick, “How are you?” Back then, “Howdying” took a while, and nobody minded interrupting their morning schedule. Farm families weren’t usually in a hurry since times were slower in those days. An occasion to greet friends, neighbors, and kinfolk was considered a treat.
...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ukrainian Museum-Archives’ annual Easter Bazaar has expanded to two weekends for 2022, set to take place March 26-27 at UMA’s Cleveland building, and April 2-3 at Parma’s Pokrova Ukrainian Greco-Catholic Church hall. The event is set for 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5...
LOUDONVILLE — New Hope Community Church is facilitating a Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry at the Loudonville High School field house parking lot Friday, April 1,
Food distribution will begin around 10 a.m.
The mobile pantry will be...
Van Gogh painted Almond Blossom in 1890, the last year of his life, but even as he struggled with mental illness, the powerful colours of spring set his brush fizzing. Two years earlier, he had painted the fierce spring colours of Provence with intoxicated joy. Now he recaptures that happiness in a brilliant display of white blossoms studded like stars on to the smoother blue void of the sky. Even so, the blooms are sporadic and spaced apart, the branches of the tree green with lichen and moss. The spring is here but you can feel his pain and sadness among the new buds. Jonathan Jones.
You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Comments / 0