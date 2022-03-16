ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Easter Weekend

By Tonya Hammond
blackhawk.fyi
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Blackhawk Ministries, we are excitedly anticipating Easter Weekend!. Join us for special services, events for kids, and opportunities to give and bless our community! Find all the details below. Good Friday Communion Service. April 15 | 7 PM. Join us as we...

blackhawk.fyi

DFW Community News

Easter Crossword Puzzle for Kids

This Easter crossword puzzle for kids is a fun and engaging activity for kids who like challenging word search games!. We have one easy Easter crossword puzzle ready to be downloaded and printed; perfect for learning new vocabulary and practicing spelling. Easter Crossword Puzzle. Are you and your kid ready...
LIFESTYLE
NBC12

Easter on Parade canceled for 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond tradition will have to wait yet another year before it returns. Easter on Parade organizers posted on Facebook that the event will not happen in 2022. “The good news is that things are starting to get more “normalized” but the unfortunate news is that...
RICHMOND, VA
DFW Community News

Easter Doodle Coloring Page

Easter Doodle coloring pages are a good way to enjoy Easter! These Easter doodles are great whether you celebrate Easter as a commercial holiday or religious holiday. This free printable Easter doodle coloring sheet is great for kids of all ages. Younger kids, older kids, and even adults. Easter Doodles.
CELEBRATIONS
WVNews

Franklin, West Virginia, to see new community center open Easter Weekend

FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia pastor plans to open his newest community center Easter weekend, WHSV reports. Pastor Jason Boggs first opened his church in Franklin, W.Va. four years ago, on Easter. The old Franklin Elementary School was purchased by Boggs in January and will house his new community center. The school had been out of operation for over 9 years, according to the report.
FRANKLIN, WV
Carla Paton

Is Easter pagan in origin?

Easter is a celebration and holiday observed by millions of people worldwide in commemorating Jesus' resurrection from the dead, which the New Testament describes as occurring three days after his death at Calvary. It is also the day on which youngsters eagerly await the arrival of the Easter bunny and the delivery of their chocolate eggs.
Times-News

BACK IN THE DAY: 'Howdying' took a while in the old days

When Granny and Grandpa greeted folks at the country store, the Post Office, or at church, it wasn’t just a nod, a smile, or a quick, “How are you?” Back then, “Howdying” took a while, and nobody minded  interrupting their morning schedule. Farm families weren’t usually in a hurry since times were slower in those days. An occasion to greet friends, neighbors, and kinfolk was considered a treat.   ...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Guardian

Darling buds: books, music, theatre and more with spring in their hearts

Van Gogh painted Almond Blossom in 1890, the last year of his life, but even as he struggled with mental illness, the powerful colours of spring set his brush fizzing. Two years earlier, he had painted the fierce spring colours of Provence with intoxicated joy. Now he recaptures that happiness in a brilliant display of white blossoms studded like stars on to the smoother blue void of the sky. Even so, the blooms are sporadic and spaced apart, the branches of the tree green with lichen and moss. The spring is here but you can feel his pain and sadness among the new buds. Jonathan Jones.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Carpet Munching

You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Comments / 0

