Dayton, OH

3/15/22 Dayton, Coach Greg Goff

Purdue baseball coach Greg Goff talks about his team moving to 15-0 on the season.

Wild pitch ends Purdue baseball's 15-0 run to start season

The Purdue baseball team’s 15-game winning streak to start the season came to an odd ending Thursday night with a 4-3, 11-inning loss at Illinois State. With one out in the bottom of the 11th, freshman right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen (2-1) gave up a single to shortstop Luke Cheng on an 0-2 count. The next batter, center fielder Maccallan Conklin struck out in three pitches. Tyler Woltman walked on a 3-2 count putting men at first and second with two out. Illinois State (7-6) brought in JT Sokolove to pinch run.
5 Purdue wrestlers still competing in NCAA

The Purdue wrestling team battled through a tough second session Thursday at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Detroit, finishing the first day with 8.0 team points and advancing five wrestlers to Day 2 of competition. All five Boilermakers are in competition in the consolation bracket, according to a news release,...
3/15/22 Purdue 11, Dayton 2

Third baseman Troy Viola went 2 for 3 with a homer to lead Purdue to an 11-2 win Tuesday night in Alexander Field. The Boilermaker win moved the team to 15-0, the only undefeated baseball team in the nation. Lefthander Troy Wansing (2-0) pitched 5 innings of two-hit ball to pick up the victory. Wansing gave up 1 run, walked 2 and struck out 3 along the way. The Boilers had 8 hits and were the beneficiary of 3 Dayton (7-6) errors and the Flyers leaving 11 men on base.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament; Racers survive Dons ... and advance

INDIANAPOLIS — It is not often that the game matches the hype. However, a game that seemingly everyone was seeing as a game to watch in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was Thursday night’s East Regional matchup between seventh-seeded Murray State and No. 10 San Francisco. And did it ever satisfy basketball fans throughout the nation.
3/17/22 NCAA Tournament First Round Practice

The No. 3 Seed Purdue Boilermakers entered the Fiserv Forum in preparation of their first round match up in the NCAA Tournament against the No. 14 Yale Bulldogs. Sophomore center Zach Edey, senior forward Trevion Williams, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and head coach Matt Painter appeared in a press conference in the morning. The entire Purdue team later held a practice on the floor. Purdue's game against Yale will tip off at 1 p.m. CST and will air on TBS.
Fourth-inning flurry of runs leads to Purdue baseball win

A solo home run by senior third baseman Troy Viola began a half inning that seemingly would not end until Purdue had piled a total of eight runs. The Boilermakers (14-0) defended their position as the only remaining undefeated team in the country against Dayton (7-5) in a one-game series. Purdue beat the Flyers 11-2 to to earn its 15th consecutive win, one short of the all-time consecutive wins record that dates back more than 100 years.
Marcus Maye

Saints Agree To Terms With S Marcus Maye On Three-Year Contract. Maye, entering his sixth NFL season, first entered the league as a second round draft pick (39th overall) of the New York Jets out of the University of Florida in 2017.
UA spring practice No. 2: Freshman OT Jacob Reece enrolls; movement elsewhere on O-line

The Arizona Wildcats resumed spring practice Tuesday afternoon after a layoff of nearly two weeks. Here are some notes and observations from spring workout No. 2:. * Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Reece has enrolled in school and should be practicing with the team soon, possibly as early as Thursday. Reece attended practice in street clothes and needs to pass his physical before being cleared.
Assessing the contenders in Arizona’s QB battle; Jedd Fisch doesn’t want to let it linger

Four quarterbacks. Four developmental timelines. One goal. Such is the state of Arizona’s QB room as the Wildcats resume spring practice this week. Transfer Jayden de Laura, freshman Noah Fifita and returnees Jordan McCloud and Will Plummer are expected to get the majority of the snaps as spring ball proceeds. But UA coach Jedd Fisch doesn’t want a repeat of last year, when he divided the reps almost equally and didn’t name a starter until the eve of the season.
Lincoln East standout, Husker recruiting target Malachi Coleman invited to All-American Bowl

Malachi Coleman put together an impressive junior season on the football field at Lincoln East, and he's putting together a heck of a stretch off the field in the offseason. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound athlete has racked up scholarship offers, is now considered a consensus four-star recruit, and on Wednesday kept the honors rolling when he was invited to the All-American Bowl.
Meet the coach tabbed with leading Braelon Allen, Wisconsin football's running backs

Braelon Allen will have a new voice leading his meeting room for the University of Wisconsin football team. Former UW offensive lineman Al Johnson has been hired as the Badgers’ running backs coach, coach Paul Chryst announced Thursday. Johnson replaces Gary Brown, who has taken an off-field role with the team. Brown, a multiple-time cancer survivor who was hired before last season, has been battling health issues since late December and was not able to be with the team for the Las Vegas Bowl last season.
