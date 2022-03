Seeking to preserve on-street parking for the small businesses who need it to survive, the City of Covington will begin enforcing parking meters on evenings and Saturdays. The long-overdue change brings Covington in line with surrounding cities and is partly in response to complaints from business owners about spots being monopolized by drivers who leave their cars parked throughout the weekend and evening hours.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO