Blood drive planned

To assist with a national crisis caused by unprecedented low levels of blood supply, Pasadena Adventist Church will partner with the American Red Cross to host a Health Fair and Blood Drive on Sunday, March 20 at 1280 E. Washington Boulevard in Pasadena. Health screenings, coronavirus-related information, food tastings and...
The Binghamton Fire Department will be at the State Office Building in downtown Binghamton Tuesday as it hosts a Red Cross Blood Drive. The drive is from 11 am to 3 pm. The State Office Building is located at 44 Hawley Street in downtown Binghamton. The Red Cross says it...
Soroptimist International of Eureka is hosting a blood drive Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Northern California Community Blood Bank, 2524 Harrison Ave., Eureka. All donors need to mention upon arrival that they are supporting Soroptimist International of Eureka. Free goodie bags will be given to everyone who donates.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Blood donors are needed as communities are facing blood shortages. All blood types are needed to make sure hospitals have the blood required for patients . LifeSouth continues to take in donors every day. The blood is then transported to local hospitals. The blood centers are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth will host a blood drive Wednesday, March 9th from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. The blood drive will be at the Memorial Administration Center, 2420 E PIKES PEAK AVE in Classroom A. Donors will be treated to free ice cream from The Meltdown, along...
NEW ORLEANS — Blood donations are always needed in Louisiana and throughout the country, and now that things are beginning to settle down, The Blood Center is hoping to replenish its blood bank. They began this effort with a blood drive today at the Jenn Care Center in Gretna.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will be hosting two blood drive events to honor frontline emergency responders. The first blood drive, Unite Springfield Blood Drive, will be held at the Springfield Donor Center on March 15th. The Unite Springfield Blood Drive is to memorialize the tragedy that happened on this […]
American Legion Post 240, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will conduct a blood drive on Wednesday, March 23, at the VFW Hall at the corner of Rt. 220 and Country Club Road, Daleville. Hours will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. “This will be the second year...
Eagles kitchen open, 4-8 p.m.; cheese ravioli with side salad and roll; $9; 330-886-0397. East Palestine Town and Country Garden Club, 6 p.m.,First Church of Christ. Park/Rec/Cemetery Committee meeting, 6:15 p.m. to discuss increase in fees at the Park & Pool. Council, 7 p.m. with a Park/Rec/Cem Comm meeting prior...
Crest Haven Memorial Gardens clean off date is April 1. All fall and Christmas items must be removed by this date. Reminder of 2 items per grave during the mowing season. The Salem Community Theatre Presents “In Cahoots… With the Alan’s”. Join The Alan’s on March...
SALEM — A classic hot rod is cruising the front of this year’s Salem Super Cruise T-shirt. The cost is $15 each and shirts will be available at Napa Auto Parts at the corner of State and Jennings and True Value in the Salem Plaza by noon today or from Salem Super Cruise Director Dennis Plegge.
Phase I of the comprehensive plan ends this year. We checked in with city leaders to find out if everything is on track. Prayer breakfast held for fallen officer Allen Jacobs. If you're sticking around town for spring break, we have some ideas for you to enjoy your time. https://kiddingaroundgreenville.com/
Quaker Steak & Lube Salem recently held an event called the Frostbite Footrace to benefit the family of the late Doug Moffett. The event was a bar crawl including 10 local bars, followed by a fun little power walk footrace, and then an afterparty at Boneshakers. All of the proceeds from the participant’s registration fees went toward a donation to Moffett’s family. Moffett was a well-known man in the Salem area who passed in October of 2021. The event raised $2,000 for the family. From left, Jeremiah Begley, Justin Moffett, Sarah Muirhead and Kaytlin Sadler. (Submitted photo)
