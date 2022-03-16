Blood drive planned

Quaker Steak & Lube Salem recently held an event called the Frostbite Footrace to benefit the family of the late Doug Moffett. The event was a bar crawl including 10 local bars, followed by a fun little power walk footrace, and then an afterparty at Boneshakers. All of the proceeds from the participant’s registration fees went toward a donation to Moffett’s family. Moffett was a well-known man in the Salem area who passed in October of 2021. The event raised $2,000 for the family. From left, Jeremiah Begley, Justin Moffett, Sarah Muirhead and Kaytlin Sadler. (Submitted photo)

SALEM, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO