ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Two Men Arrested in Connection with Culver City Follow-Home Robbery

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8kUj_0egRJ9dF00
Photo: Getty Images

CULVER CITY (CNS) - Two men who allegedly followed four people to their home in Culver City and assaulted one of them during a robbery at gunpoint were arrested today.

Culver City police were called to the 3600 block of Wesley Avenue at 12:23 a.m. Friday regarding an armed robbery and assault. Four victims had left a nearby business and when they returned home, they were confronted by the suspects, who exited a dark SUV and pointed handguns with laser pointers at them, Sgt. Eddie Baskaron said.

The suspects demanded the victims' possessions, pistol-whipped one victim and stole another victim's phone, a Rolex watch valued at $30,000, keys and a wallet, Baskaron said.

Officers recovered an abandoned magazine containing multiple .40-caliber rounds, which allegedly fell from the suspect's firearm when he pistol- whipped the victim, police said.

Investigators identified the suspects as Khalil Thompson, 24, and Micah McDonald, 23, and both men were arrested at a Los Angeles residence Tuesday morning. Officers also located ``multiple firearms and other items of evidentiary value'' during the arrest.

``Both Thompson and McDonald are actively on parole and have extensive criminal arrest history, including for burglary, armed robbery, and attempted murder,'' Baskaron said. ``Thompson and McDonald are known criminal street gang members suspected to be involved in other follow-home robberies in the region.''

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding the crime was asked to call Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Culver City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#City Police#Culver City Follow Home#Sgt#Rolex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy