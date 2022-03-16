Two Men Arrested in Connection with Culver City Follow-Home Robbery

Photo: Getty Images

CULVER CITY (CNS) - Two men who allegedly followed four people to their home in Culver City and assaulted one of them during a robbery at gunpoint were arrested today.

Culver City police were called to the 3600 block of Wesley Avenue at 12:23 a.m. Friday regarding an armed robbery and assault. Four victims had left a nearby business and when they returned home, they were confronted by the suspects, who exited a dark SUV and pointed handguns with laser pointers at them, Sgt. Eddie Baskaron said.

The suspects demanded the victims' possessions, pistol-whipped one victim and stole another victim's phone, a Rolex watch valued at $30,000, keys and a wallet, Baskaron said.

Officers recovered an abandoned magazine containing multiple .40-caliber rounds, which allegedly fell from the suspect's firearm when he pistol- whipped the victim, police said.

Investigators identified the suspects as Khalil Thompson, 24, and Micah McDonald, 23, and both men were arrested at a Los Angeles residence Tuesday morning. Officers also located ``multiple firearms and other items of evidentiary value'' during the arrest.

``Both Thompson and McDonald are actively on parole and have extensive criminal arrest history, including for burglary, armed robbery, and attempted murder,'' Baskaron said. ``Thompson and McDonald are known criminal street gang members suspected to be involved in other follow-home robberies in the region.''

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding the crime was asked to call Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.