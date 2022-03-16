ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Winnipeg dominates in 7-3 win, Vegas loses 5th straight

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sP7Cj_0egRDcS100

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor extended his goal-scoring streak to five games, and the Winnipeg Jets downed the Vegas Golden Knights 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Connor added a pair of assists to go with his 38th goal of the season. Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Logan Stanley and Josh Morrissey each had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for Winnipeg, which is 6-2-1 in its last nine games.

The Jets entered the game four points behind Vegas for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with the Golden Knights holding a game in hand on Winnipeg.

Nicolas Roy, Alex Pietrangelo and Michael Amadio scored for Vegas, which ended a five-game road trip without any points.

Former Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit started in net for Vegas in place of injured Robyn Lehner. Brossoit was replaced by Logan Thompson midway through the second period after letting in four goals on 13 shots. Thompson made seven saves.

Winnipeg led 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 following the second.

The Jets got off to a slow start and then switched gears with goals by Wheeler and Connor in the opening period.

Winnipeg didn’t get a shot on goal until 12:26 of the first. Defenseman Dylan DeMelo’s shot was gloved by Brossoit and drew cheers from some in the crowd. Vegas had six shots on net at the time.

Winnipeg then peppered Brossoit with six straight shots in the next three minutes, while Hellebuyck had no work on the other end of the ice.

Wheeler took his team’s eighth shot of the game and put the puck high over Brossoit’s glove side for his ninth goal of the season at 18:08, which extended his point streak to five games with two goals and five assists.

Just 33 seconds later, Connor got his goal when his low shot went into the Vegas net at 18:41.

Winnipeg had a 9-7 lead on shots when the period ended.

Vegas got on the board at 6:49 of the second period after Roy capitalized on a quick passing play.

A pair of unassisted goals upped Winnipeg’s lead to 4-1. Ehlers scored his 16 at 9:04, and big defenceman Stanley recorded his first of the season at 11:09 when his sharp-angled shot whizzed behind Brossoit, who was then pulled in favour of Thompson.

Thompson stood tall during the game’s first power play, but eight seconds after it was over Scheifele notched his 23 goal at 18:25 to make it 5-1.

Vegas had the 19-16 edge on shots on goal after the second period.

Pietrangelo used his team’s first power play of the game to beat Hellebuyck at 4:34 of the third, and Amadio squeezed the score 5-3 five minutes later.

Winnipeg responded with Morrissey’s goal at 10:33. Lowry scored shorthanded three minutes later.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Hosts Florida on Thursday.

Jets: Host Boston on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Demelo
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Nicolas Roy
Person
Josh Morrissey
Person
Logan Stanley
Person
Laurent Brossoit
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Adam Lowry
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Mark Scheifele
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
ABC30 Fresno

Fox scores in OT to give Rangers 4-3 win over Ducks

NEW YORK -- - Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Golden Knights
WPXI Pittsburgh

Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi had three assists and...
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Seattle following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (25-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-38-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host Detroit after the Red Wings shut out Vancouver 1-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after collecting 43 saves. The Kraken are 10-18-3 at...
NHL
FOX Sports

Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Crisp is set to retire following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season after covering the Preds for 23 years. Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Eichel doubtful to play for Golden Knights on Saturday

Center being evaluated after blocking shot, could join sidelined teammates Lehner, Stone, Pacioretty, Martinez. Jack Eichel is the latest worry for the Vegas Golden Knights, who have been plagued by injuries this season and are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since they joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.
NHL
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists. The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville...
NHL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy