ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Grzelcyk scores in OT to lift Bruins over Blackhawks 2-1

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLUES_0egRDZki00

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored at 1:40 of overtime and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Tuesday night.

After taking a cross-ice feed from Taylor Hall, Grzelcyk whipped a shot past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to end it on Boston’s 48th shot of the game. Hall had two assists as Boston won its third straight to start a four-game trip and improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 overall.

Fleury sparkled in net, making 46 saves as the Bruins dominated and outshot the Blackhawks 48-20.

Fleury wasn’t beaten until Patrice Bergeron snapped a scoreless tie early in the third on Boston’s 40th shot.

Brandon Hagel scored his 21st goal midway through the period to tie it.

Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots for Boston.

It was the second tight game between the Original Six teams in less than a week. The Bruins edged the Blackhawks 4-3 in Boston last Thursday when David Pastrnak scored his second goal of the game with 18 seconds left.

Boston dominated the scoreless first, outshooting Chicago 14-4. Fleury kept the Bruins off the board with several sharp saves, including point-blank stops on Hall and Brad Marchand.

Fleury was crisp again in the second, especially during a Boston power play late in the period. The crowd started chanting his name after a couple of snazzy saves as Boston ran its shot advantage to 35-11 after 40 minutes.

Ullmark turned in some tough stops, too, including one close-in on Kirby Dach off a 2-on-1 with 45 seconds left in the middle frame.

Ullmark made a quick glove save on Alex DeBrincat’s deflection attempt during a Chicago power play seconds into the third.

Bergeron finally put the Bruins on the board at 4:43 of the third.

Boston kept the pressure on Chicago after its fourth power play expired. From a frantic scrum, Bergeron batted in his 17th goal, underneath Fleury and just over the goal line after Marchand and Hall had whacked at the puck.

Hagel tied it 1-all on a deflection at 9:36 of the third. Cutting across the crease, he screened Ullmark and tipped in Caleb Jones’ shot.

An apparent go-ahead goal by Boston’s Charlie Coyle with 4:45 left in regulation was waved off by referee Pierre Lambert because of goalie interference. Coyle turned and whipped in a loose puck, but Lambert ruled Craig Smith made contact with Fleury.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy challenged the on-ice ruling and asked for a video review. He lost the challenge but Chicago failed to convert the resulting power play.

The game headed to overtime with Boston leading 46-20 in shots.

MILLENIAL MARK

Bruins forward Nick Foligno played his 1,000th game in the NHL, joining his dad, Mike, who skated in 1,018. They’re the second father-son combo in league history to each play 1,000 games. The other is Bobby and Brett Hull.

Nick Foligno became the 10th player to reach 1,000 career games this season.

LOCAL ADDITION

The Blackhawks signed D Alex Vlasic, from the Chicago suburb of Wilmette, Illinois, to a three-year entry-level contract. The 6-foot-6 Vlasic just completed his junior season at Boston University and is expected to join the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Vlasic was drafted by Chicago in the second round (43rd overall) in 2019.

NOTES: Blackhawks D Connor Murphy and C Tyler Johnson both missed the game in concussion protocol. Murphy was taken off the ice in Ottawa on a stretcher Saturday after being slammed into the boards by Parker Kelly.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Blackhawks: Play at Minnesota on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Should Bruins pay this reported asking price for Sharks d-man Jacob Middleton?

The NHL trade market has been fairly slow the last couple months, but we should see an uptick in activity as Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches. The Anaheim Ducks made a notable move Monday night by trading defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round draft pick and a defenseman prospect.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

The Minnesota Wild picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night, outlasting the Boston Bruins for a 3-2 victory in St. Paul. Wednesday's game was a physical battle right from the opening faceoff. After suffering an upper-body injury in the Wild's last meeting with the Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov dominated the first period, scoring a rare power-play goal to put Minnesota on the board.
NHL
iheart.com

Kuemper Gets Another Shutout, Avs Top Kings, 3-0

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper is on a roll. Kuemper made 23 saves and recorded his second consecutive shutout and fifth overall this season to lead the Avalanche to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in southern California. Kuemper got some help from his offense...
NHL
theScore

Bruins' Bergeron out at least 2 games due to risk of infection

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will miss at least two games, the team announced Wednesday. "A previous injury has re-emerged, and there's risk for infection," head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We're being cautious." Bergeron has recorded 17 goals and 28 assists in 56 games this season. His outstanding defensive play...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Illinois State
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Felt ‘Playoff’ Atmosphere In Tough Loss Vs. Wild

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The 4-2 loss ended a run in which the Bruins earned at least one point in six straight games. The visiting Bruins had a streaky performance, which started by falling 2-0 to open the first frame. Boston then tied it up behind goals by center Craig Smith and left wing Brad Marchand. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the scoring stopped there and the Wild would tack on two more to end the game.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Alex Debrincat
Reuters

Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche blank Kings

Darcy Kuemper secured 23 saves in his second straight shutout and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Tuesday. Kuemper has five shutouts this season, including four since the All-Star break. He had a career-high 46 saves in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Blackhawks 4 3
NBC Sports

Report: Claude Giroux nixed potential Bruins trade before deadline

Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux is perhaps the best player rumored to be available with Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaching. The veteran forward is in the final year of his contract and, with the Flyers not a contender to make the playoffs, there's a strong possibility Giroux will be dealt so he can chase his first Stanley Cup title.
NHL
NBC Sports

Momentum halts as Hertl, Sharks come up empty vs. Kings

Positive vibes surrounded the Sharks as they ventured out for a one-game road trip to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. San Jose had earned at least one point in four straight tilts, including back-to-back wins over the Kings the week prior. And after months of trade speculation, the Sharks inked their centerman Tomas Hertl to an eight-year contract extension Wednesday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Boston University
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins still committed to pursuing a Jakob Chychrun trade

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is arguably the top player rumored to be available before the March 21 NHL trade deadline, and the Boston Bruins still have interest in acquiring him. TSN's Darren Dreger reported Wednesday morning a positive update on Chychrun's recent injury -- suffered in Boston last week...
NHL
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks reach 3-year, entry-level deal with Alex Vlasic

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with defenseman Alex Vlasic, who was the team's second-round pick in the 2019 draft. The Blackhawks announced the entry-level deal Tuesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $824,167. The 6-foot-6 Vlasic, who is...
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Fleury steals point, but Hawks fall to Bruins in OT

The Blackhawks fell to the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime at the United Center on Tuesday. 1. Marc-Andre Fleury put on an absolute show and it was a treat to watch, although probably not for the coaching staff. He stopped the first 39 shots he faced, 35 of which came in the first two periods, and finished with 46 saves on 48 shots for a save percentage of .958. Vintage performance by No. 29, who stole a point for the Blackhawks.
NHL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy