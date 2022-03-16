ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

More than 70 top Chicago chefs set to gather to raise funds for Ukraine

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGOit_0egRDYrz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ngi9k_0egRDYrz00
Chicago chefs coming together to raise money to feed Ukrainian refugees 02:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of Chicago's most popular chefs will take over Navy Pier on Wednesday – in an effort to raise $1 million to feed Ukrainian refugees.

It is, of course, extremely rare to see celebrity chefs altogether in one room. But more than 70 from Chicago will take part in the tasting Wednesday with each offering up something unique. Some of them chefs will offer nods to Ukraine, and all hope to inspire you to give.

On Tuesday ahead of the event, CBS 2's Marissa Perlman was invited into two chefs' kitchens.

Chef Cesar Murillo serves up an ice cream cone at North Pond in Lincoln Park.

"It's a foie gras ganache," Murillo said, "and a little black lava salt."

But most importantly, it's served up in a whole wheat ice cream cone – in an ode to Ukrainian wheat farmers.

"This is what we do here," Murillo said. "We try to find something that's like familiar, yet different at the same time."

With several Michelin stars behind him, Murillo is ready to join those more than 70 Chicago chefs in a one-of-a-kind fundraiser. It will benefit World Central Kitchen , a nonprofit now on the front lines serving food to refugee families at eight of Ukraine's border crossings with Poland.

World Central Kitchen is an organization Chef Murillo says he can get behind.

"I know that who I am, and how I care, and how I show that love is through cooking," Murillo said.

The event came together in less than three weeks, and will land two years to the day after many Chicago eateries were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's about survival," Murillo said. "It's about standing up for what you believe in."

Meanwhile in Demera Chicago's Uptown kitchen, head chef and owner Tigist Reda cooks up vegan messob. Since day one, she has been ready to dive in and help.

"I was amazed, and I personally connected with it because of what's happening at home," Reda said.

The cause hits home. Reda's hometown of Tigray, Ethiopia has been in the middle of a civil war for a year and a half.

She hasn't been able to reach her mom in seven months.

"A hundred percent I know what the Ukrainians are going right now, is not knowing if your family's going to be OK or not," Reda said.

She is hopeful this may inspire people to continue to give to more communities in crisis – long after the last dish is served.

"I'm just kind of amazed at the willingness of every chef saying, 'I'll do it, I'll be there,'" Reda said.

The event, Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine , happens inside the Navy Pier ballroom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets start at $150

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Lake Barrington coffee shop hosting fundraiser for Ukraine Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Lake Barrington coffee shop is hosting a fundraiser to help send supplies to people in Ukraine. Husband and wife Nick Nagorski and Yana German organized the fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Pepper Park Coffee to raise money for those trying to defend their country. Yana is from Belarus and Nick is from Ukraine, and he still has family there. It's a big reason why the fundraiser is so important to them. Yana spoke with a soldier in Ukraine Friday morning. He said there's much they still need amid the third week of the Russian invasion; including...
LAKE BARRINGTON, IL
CBS Chicago

'Why does anti Asian sentiment exist in the first place?'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is marking the  one year anniversary of the shooting rampage that killed eight people, including six Asian women in the Atlanta area.The victims were killed when a gunman opened fire at three separate spas. CBS 2's  Jim Williams takes a close look at the fear that still exists,12 months later.In Chicago's Asian American community, fear crosses generations, according to Danae Kovac of the HANA Center. "That's all the way from young people who afraid not only for themselves but also for mothers, their aunties, their grandmothers," Kovak said.Just this past week, a 67-year-old Asian American woman...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nine Chicago doctors return from front lines of war in Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nine Chicago doctors have returned home after going on the ground in Ukraine and Poland. The doctors shared with CBS 2's Marissa Perlman what they call the reality of war. A 12-year-old boy named Timothee wanted to be photographed showing his injury – shrapnel to the arm. He was hurt in a Russian attack while in a car with his family, fleeing Ukraine. His grandmother was killed. "It appeared to be Russians and they started shooting at them – just like that," said Rita Vaitauskaite, one of the nine medical providers with the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago broadcasting icon Merri Dee dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Merri Dee, a beloved Chicago reporter, broadcaster, and community relations professional, has died. Dee was 85. Dee spent nearly all of her career with WGN-TV, Channel 9 – first as a reporter and staff announcer from 1972 until 1983, and then as director of community relations until she retired from the station in 2008. "She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful voice and beautiful spirit," said CBS 2 anchor Jim Williams, who worked with Dee at WGN.    A graduate of Englewood high School in Chicago, Dee began her broadcasting career at WBEE radio...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beverly historian celebrates St. Patrick's Day with residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago bars and restaurants have two reasons to celebrate. St. Patrick's Day and March Madness.CBS 2's Steven Graves found it's almost like a double pot of gold. The Irish roots in Beverly run deep and on Thursday, marking the excitement of turning a new page in the history books, leaving the chapters of the past two years behind."Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day." And Carol Flynn, a true Irish woman, said that's because everyone deserves to celebrate. "And be out enjoying themselves, having a good time," Flynn said.Especially this year. "I had to really search...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of cars line up for Chicago businessman Willie Wilson's $200K free gas giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) – As gas prices rise, former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is helping by donating $200,000 in gas at select locations on Thursday.The giveaway started at 7 a.m. Lines were forming nearly two hours early at a gas station at Pulaski Road and Montrose Avenue. Too many people were trying to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily. All entrances were blocked until 7 a.m.One man told CBS 2 he waited in line since midnight for the gas giveaway. One woman said that the prices are so high...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Norridge PD donates bulletproof vests, supplies to Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) --  On Tuesday, Chicago nonprofit is teaming up with law enforcement across the Chicago area to protect those fighting for Ukraine.They're collecting and shipping bulletproof vests, 5,000 miles away. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from the Norridge Police Department with a story you'll only see on CBS 2.The Norridge Police Department is among the departments donating in this effort. Bullet-proof vests will be sent to Poland this Friday, with the goal of protecting those involved in humanitarian efforts and those on the frontlines in Ukraine.More than a dozen bulletproof vests, line this wall inside the Copernicus Center,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Murillo
CBS Chicago

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson announces $1 million gas giveaway after Thursday's chaotic event

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is holding a second gas giveaway and and this time it's worth $1 million. On Thursday, Wilson donated $200,000 in gas at select locations, causing huge traffic backups at 10 gas stations across the city. Too many people were trying to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily.The second giveaway will take place on March 24 starting at 7 a.m. Each vehicle will get $50 in gas. The giveaway comes as prices spiked to as much as $4.55 for regular and $5.32 for premium in Illinois, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing: Local advocate Elise Malary from Evanston last seen on March 9

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A family is searching for a missing woman last seen in Evanston.Elise Malary, 31, sent a text to her sister Fabiana on March 9 around 9 a.m. Fabiana Malary told CBS 2 her sister Elise pays monthly bills and regularly checks in with receipts. This month she did not initially hear from her sister and then received a text saying "I am going to pay it sis."That was the last known contact.   Evanston police confirmed there is an active investigation into Elise's disappearance. "I have been calling her phone and I have not been able to get in contact with...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Thief smashes door of Mexican restaurant, steals $500

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The owner of a Mexican restaurant in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood was busy cleaning up glass Wednesday morning after a thief smashed the door to get inside.It's on 79th and Hamlin. Surveillance video shows a man grabbing more than $500 from the register.The owner told CBS 2 the man broke in at 2:20 Wednesday morning. The thief used a rock to break the glass but only took the cash.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Christkindlmarket coming to west suburban Aurora this winter

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Christkindlmarket just announced a new location for the 2022 winter season. A Christmas-themed market will open in west suburban Aurora in downtown in RiverEdge Park, located at 360 N. Broadway Avenue. Market organizers were provide updates as the 2022 holiday season approaches. Check back for updates here. 
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
63K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy