More than 70 top Chicago chefs set to gather to raise funds for Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of Chicago's most popular chefs will take over Navy Pier on Wednesday – in an effort to raise $1 million to feed Ukrainian refugees.

It is, of course, extremely rare to see celebrity chefs altogether in one room. But more than 70 from Chicago will take part in the tasting Wednesday with each offering up something unique. Some of them chefs will offer nods to Ukraine, and all hope to inspire you to give.

On Tuesday ahead of the event, CBS 2's Marissa Perlman was invited into two chefs' kitchens.

Chef Cesar Murillo serves up an ice cream cone at North Pond in Lincoln Park.

"It's a foie gras ganache," Murillo said, "and a little black lava salt."

But most importantly, it's served up in a whole wheat ice cream cone – in an ode to Ukrainian wheat farmers.

"This is what we do here," Murillo said. "We try to find something that's like familiar, yet different at the same time."

With several Michelin stars behind him, Murillo is ready to join those more than 70 Chicago chefs in a one-of-a-kind fundraiser. It will benefit World Central Kitchen , a nonprofit now on the front lines serving food to refugee families at eight of Ukraine's border crossings with Poland.

World Central Kitchen is an organization Chef Murillo says he can get behind.

"I know that who I am, and how I care, and how I show that love is through cooking," Murillo said.

The event came together in less than three weeks, and will land two years to the day after many Chicago eateries were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's about survival," Murillo said. "It's about standing up for what you believe in."

Meanwhile in Demera Chicago's Uptown kitchen, head chef and owner Tigist Reda cooks up vegan messob. Since day one, she has been ready to dive in and help.

"I was amazed, and I personally connected with it because of what's happening at home," Reda said.

The cause hits home. Reda's hometown of Tigray, Ethiopia has been in the middle of a civil war for a year and a half.

She hasn't been able to reach her mom in seven months.

"A hundred percent I know what the Ukrainians are going right now, is not knowing if your family's going to be OK or not," Reda said.

She is hopeful this may inspire people to continue to give to more communities in crisis – long after the last dish is served.

"I'm just kind of amazed at the willingness of every chef saying, 'I'll do it, I'll be there,'" Reda said.

The event, Chicago Chefs Cook for Ukraine , happens inside the Navy Pier ballroom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets start at $150