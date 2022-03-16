ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
46 saves for Marc-Andre Fleury, but Blackhawks lose to Bruins

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored at 1:40 of overtime and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Tuesday night.

After taking a cross-ice feed from Taylor Hall, Grzelcyk whipped a shot past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to end it on Boston's 48th shot of the game. Hall had two assists as Boston won its third straight to start a four-game trip and improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12 overall.

Fleury sparkled in net, making 46 saves as the Bruins dominated and outshot the Blackhawks 48-20.

Fleury wasn't beaten until Patrice Bergeron snapped a scoreless tie early in the third on Boston's 40th shot.

Brandon Hagel scored his 21st goal midway through the period to tie it.

Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots for Boston.

It was the second tight game between the Original Six teams in less than a week. The Bruins edged the Blackhawks 4-3 in Boston last Thursday when David Pastrnak scored his second goal of the game with 18 seconds left.

Boston dominated the scoreless first, outshooting Chicago 14-4. Fleury kept the Bruins off the board with several sharp saves, including point-blank stops on Hall and Brad Marchand.

Fleury was crisp again in the second, especially during a Boston power play late in the period. The crowd started chanting his name after a couple of snazzy saves as Boston ran its shot advantage to 35-11 after 40 minutes.

Ullmark turned in some tough stops, too, including one close-in on Kirby Dach off a 2-on-1 with 45 seconds left in the middle frame.

Ullmark made a quick glove save on Alex DeBrincat's deflection attempt during a Chicago power play seconds into the third.

Bergeron finally put the Bruins on the board at 4:43 of the third.

Boston kept the pressure on Chicago after its fourth power play expired. From a frantic scrum, Bergeron batted in his 17th goal, underneath Fleury and just over the goal line after Marchand and Hall had whacked at the puck.

Hagel tied it 1-all on a deflection at 9:36 of the third. Cutting across the crease, he screened Ullmark and tipped in Caleb Jones' shot.

An apparent go-ahead goal by Boston's Charlie Coyle with 4:45 left in regulation was waved off by referee Pierre Lambert because of goalie interference. Coyle turned and whipped in a loose puck, but Lambert ruled Craig Smith made contact with Fleury.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy challenged the on-ice ruling and asked for a video review. He lost the challenge but Chicago failed to convert the resulting power play.

The game headed to overtime with Boston leading 46-20 in shots.

MILLENNIAL MARK

Bruins forward Nick Foligno played his 1,000th game in the NHL, joining his dad, Mike, who skated in 1,018. They're the second father-son combo in league history to each play 1,000 games. The other is Bobby and Brett Hull.

Nick Foligno became the 10th player to reach 1,000 career games this season.

LOCAL ADDITION

The Blackhawks signed D Alex Vlasic, from the Chicago suburb of Wilmette, Illinois, to a three-year entry-level contract. The 6-foot-6 Vlasic just completed his junior season at Boston University and is expected to join the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Vlasic was drafted by Chicago in the second round (43rd overall) in 2019.

NOTES: Blackhawks D Connor Murphy and C Tyler Johnson both missed the game in concussion protocol. Murphy was taken off the ice in Ottawa on a stretcher Saturday after being slammed into the boards by Parker Kelly.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Blackhawks: Play at Minnesota on Saturday.

CBS Chicago

