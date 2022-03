A mega-mansion in Los Angeles, California that sellers have called “America’s most expensive residence” has been sold for $126m, a fraction of its original asking price of $500m. The mansion, which has been described as “twice as big as the White House”, was sold on Thursday during a bankruptcy auction. The property has been mocked as well as praised. While real estate agents have claimed it’s the ultimate home, it’s also been blasted as a “giant white elephant” and “one of the ugliest homes I’ve ever seen”.The New York Post has written that the estate is “the latest example...

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO