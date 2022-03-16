ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Inflation is not easy to explain or live with

Williamson Daily News
A meme making its way around social media reminds people that the president of the United States does not determine the retail price of gasoline. That’s an interesting choice of verb: determine. It’s doubtful anyone in the White House starts his or her day by deciding what a convenience store in...

FOXBusiness

US barreling toward recession, experts say, as inflation hits 40-year-high

Inflation hit a 40-year high in February, and the worst is yet to come as the U.S. economy barrels toward a recession, experts say. The consumer price index (CPI) climbed 7.9% on an annual basis, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month over month, inflation rose 0.8%.
BUSINESS
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Here are Biden's 5 career-killing lies about inflation

The Labor Department announced Thursday to no one’s surprise that over the past 12 months, consumer prices have risen 7.9 percent. And that’s the good news. The bad news is that over the last two months inflation is up just a shade under 10 percent. Yikes, get out the bell bottom pants! It’s "that 70’s Show" all over again. For those of us who remember those not-so golden years, the double-digit inflation of that era ended with a horrendous economic hangover crash. Let’s hope we’re not headed there again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
CBS News

Here's how much inflation is costing Americans each month

Spiraling inflation is costing the typical U.S. household an additional $296 per month — and shows little sign of slowing anytime soon, according to a new analysis by Moody's Analytics. Supply-chain constraints and robust economic demand, combined with U.S. sanctions on Russian businesses, are driving broad increases in the...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Gas Prices Are out of Control but Will Soon Get Worse

Do you own and drive a car of any kind in the United States? If yes, you’re well aware of the skyrocketing gas prices that are entirely out of control. They’re worse in some states than others, but no matter where you go, fueling up will cost you a pretty penny. The national average of gas prices is out of control but will soon get worse in the US. What’s causing high gas prices, and which US states have the highest gas prices?
TRAFFIC

