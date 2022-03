WALLINGFORD — A town committee will continue to discuss how to spend $13.1 million in federal pandemic relief funds during its second meeting today. The Town Council Subcommittee on American Rescue Plan Act funding or ARPA will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to review a draft application created by a consultant hired by the town to assist in spending the funds. The meeting's agenda also states that councilors will continue their discussion regarding how to spend the funds.

