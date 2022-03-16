Charles M. Reigle Jr.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key figures for a war half a world away, President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours on Friday as the White House looked to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China’s Foreign...
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The investigation into this week’s fiery head-on crash in West Texas now focuses on the revelation that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van, killing nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach. The young...
Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
Russia on Friday hit back at President Biden after he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “murderous dictator.”. In a St. Patrick’s Day address Thursday, Biden said countries were “standing together against a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”
Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Critics are sounding off on the participation of trans female athletes in girls sports following University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas' win in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Championships on Thursday. Thomas, who previously swam for the men's team before transitioning to female in 2019 and sparking a national...
Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine on Friday as Russia steps up its assault on the country more than three weeks after the invasion began. No one was reported killed, but the missiles destroyed an aircraft maintenance facility, Andiy Sadoby, the mayor of the city, stated, according to Reuters.
While hundreds of well-known companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in Russia...
