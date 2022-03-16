Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Faces few shots in win

Mike Smith, Mikko Koskinen, and Stuart Skinner. Those have been the Edmonton Oilers' goalies through 61 games and, unless general manager Ken Holland is pulling a fast one on reporters and fans, those are the club's netminders for the rest of the season; Holland has said or inferred it's unlikely the team upgrades its goaltending ahead of Monday's trade deadline. It's a stick to the crotch for Oilers fans given Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the sport's best duo since Lemieux and Jagr, are in the prime of their careers but aren't being surrounded with enough talent.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO