NHL

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Faces few shots in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ullmark made 19 saves on 20 shots in a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday....

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

The Minnesota Wild picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night, outlasting the Boston Bruins for a 3-2 victory in St. Paul. Wednesday's game was a physical battle right from the opening faceoff. After suffering an upper-body injury in the Wild's last meeting with the Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov dominated the first period, scoring a rare power-play goal to put Minnesota on the board.
NHL
KRDO

Kuemper, Avalanche power play take care of Kings in 3-0 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second consecutive shutout, Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher scored on the power play, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche continued their push for a second straight Presidents’ Trophy by becoming the first team this season to pass the 90-point mark. Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 27 shots for the Kings, who are 1-2-1 in their past four games.
NHL
theScore

Bruins' Bergeron out at least 2 games due to risk of infection

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will miss at least two games, the team announced Wednesday. "A previous injury has re-emerged, and there's risk for infection," head coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We're being cautious." Bergeron has recorded 17 goals and 28 assists in 56 games this season. His outstanding defensive play...
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live stream by region, March Madness TV schedule

The first full marathon day of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday did not disappoint. We watched a little of everything, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga getting a good scare, a pair of No. 12 seeds tipping over their No. 5 seed opponents and No. 2 seed Kentucky becoming just the 10th team in tournament history to take a loss to a No. 15 seed in what topped the scale as the day's biggest stunner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
WGN News

Blackhawks trade Brandon Hagel to the Lightning

CHICAGO – From the early part of the season, it was obvious that the Blackhawks would approach the 2022 NHL trade deadline as sellers. They’ve been out of the playoff picture since they started the season with a nine-game winless streak and new general manager Kyle Davidson has said that the team is in the […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Deposits empty-netter

Karlsson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Panthers. Karlsson intercepted a pass in his own zone and found an empty cage for his first goal since Feb. 8. The 29-year-old entered Thursday on a six-game point drought. He's struggled a bit this season with just 22 points in 48 appearances. If Jack Eichel (upper body) is forced to miss additional time after leaving Thursday's game early, Karlsson would likely slide back over to center after playing a few games as a winger.
NHL
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
Reuters

Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche blank Kings

Darcy Kuemper secured 23 saves in his second straight shutout and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Tuesday. Kuemper has five shutouts this season, including four since the All-Star break. He had a career-high 46 saves in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
NHL
theScore

Oilers humming under Woodcroft, Dahlin's maturity, and Coyotes pick haul

Mike Smith, Mikko Koskinen, and Stuart Skinner. Those have been the Edmonton Oilers' goalies through 61 games and, unless general manager Ken Holland is pulling a fast one on reporters and fans, those are the club's netminders for the rest of the season; Holland has said or inferred it's unlikely the team upgrades its goaltending ahead of Monday's trade deadline. It's a stick to the crotch for Oilers fans given Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the sport's best duo since Lemieux and Jagr, are in the prime of their careers but aren't being surrounded with enough talent.
NHL
CBS Sports

Packers kick up rivalry with Bears by poaching veteran player who had been in Chicago since 2014

The next time the Bears face the Packers, they're going to see a familiar face lining up at punter for Green Bay. According to NFL.com, former Bears punter Pat O'Donnell will be heading north after agreeing to terms on a deal with the Packers. According to ESPN.com, O'Donnell's two-year deal is worth a total of $4 million and includes $1.6 million in guarantees. O'Donnell is leaving Chicago after spending the past eight seasons with the Bears.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB
CBS Sports

Larry Ogunjobi: Failed physical blocks Bears deal

The Bears announced Friday that Ogunjobi (foot) will not sign with the team due to a failed physical, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Chicago had agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million contract Ogunjobi, but the transaction's finalization as subject to a successful physical. It appears that Ogunjobi, who is coming off foot surgery, still has a few steps to go in his recovery. Once back to full health, the experienced defensive tackle will be free to explore further contract options.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Hanhold was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hanhold was claimed off waivers from the Orioles in early November, but now the Pirates have also removed him from their 40-man roster. The 28-year-old allowed eight earned runs over 10.1 big-league innings last season, and he spent most of the year at the Triple-A-level, where he had a 5.54 ERA in 25 appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Not traveling to Ottawa

Giroux (not injury related) won't play Friday versus the Senators, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Giroux is among the top names available for trade leading into Monday's deadline. He played his 1,000th game Thursday versus the Predators, but the Flyers have now turned to asset protection and won't risk him getting hurt before the trade deadline. It's very likely he's played his last game in orange and black -- if so, he finishes his tenure with the Flyers with exactly 900 points in 1,000 contests (291 goals, 609 assists).
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers' point streak snapped in loss to Golden Knights

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Eetu Luostarinen. In the penultimate game of their Western Conference trek, the Panthers saw their point streak snapped at seven games with a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Falling to 41-14-6, Florida...
NHL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB

