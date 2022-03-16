Exchange Club's Rodeo at the Beach returns for 10th year

Buy Now Austin Stewart, of Claxton, rides in the saddle bronc competition at the Rodeo at the Beach in 2017. The Brunswick News/File

While the success of the Brunswick Exchange Club’s inaugural Rodeo at the Beach was not a sure thing, the event has become one of its biggest and best.

It’s been 11 years since the first rodeo but, like many things, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelation of the 2020 shindig. As such this year marks the Exchange Club’s 10th rodeo, and from top to bottom club member Steven Floyd believes it’s a signature event to be admired.

“I think we have the coolest logo for any rodeo in the US of A, there aren’t many rodeos with a cowboy riding a shrimp,” Floyd said.

On Friday and Saturday, the gates open at 6 p.m. with a procession of animals and their riders, and the rodeo proper starts at 7:30 p.m.

The main event includes barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping, team roping, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback bronc riding, Floyd said.

This year’s Miss Rodeo USA, Jessie Lynn Nichols, is making appearances around the community this week and at the rodeo on Friday and Saturday.

“She is a singing cowgirl, a (Country Music Association) artist, a writer and musician,” Floyd said. “Miss Rodeo always presents the flag on horseback, but this year she’s going to be carrying the flag, riding the horse and singing the National Anthem all at the same time.”

The Battle of the Bulls is also back this year. Friday night at 6:30, representatives from all the elementary schools will ride the mechanical bull, the one who stays mounted the longest wins a cash prize for their school. Middle and high schools compete at the same time on Saturday.

“The school gets to spend the money however they want, whether it is school supplies, art supplies or a pizza party for the school,” Floyd said.

There’s also plenty to do for younger kids in two age groups, ages 5-9 and 10-13.

“They tie a ribbon to one of the calves’ tails, and they try to catch the calf and get the ribbon,” Floyd said. “It’s fun to watch the kids chase the calf around the dirt arena. It doesn’t hurt the animal or the kids, it just burns a lot of energy off them.”

For even younger kids, from ages 2-4, there’s the Gold Rush. A big pile of hay is filled with prizes, and the kids go at it.

“They get to dive in there and win a prize,” Floyd said.

For a $20 charge, parents can also let their little ones run wild in an inflatable play area.

The club has arranged for an assortment of other entertainment as well, including a mobile ax throwing station, bungee jumping, a carnival swing, pirate ship playground and even a rodeo clown — Rob Gann.

Come hungry and support local restaurants, which will be providing the best in traditional Southern fare, Floyd said.

“We’ve got all kinds of good food items from Country Boy Cooking, Fat & Fine Crab Shack and Messy Buns out there providing all the best food you can get in South Georgia,” he said.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit rodeoatthebeach.com. Tickets are $15 each at the gate at the Brunswick Exchange Club Fairgrounds or online, and children 5 and under get in for free.

The money goes toward a good cause — helping children in the community in a variety of ways.

“The reason we put these on is we want to do things for the community, and we focus mainly on the children, from giving away 70-80 bicycles at Christmas, or giving money to school social workers to help children in any kind of way, or giving money to the (Children in Action) sports club,” Floyd said.