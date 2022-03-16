Forward Brunswick project to honor city's connection to WWII

A new project is underway to commemorate Brunswick’s contributions to the war effort during World War II.

The Liberty Brunswick Project is led by Forward Brunswick in partnership with a number of community-minded organizations.

The goal is to honor the city’s role in building Liberty Ships during the war and commemorate the economic and cultural contributions of the J.A. Jones Shipyard.

The plan is to plant 99 trees across the city, with permanent signage to tell the stories of people involved with producing the ships that were critical to the Navy’s war effort. Ninety-nine is the number of Liberty ships built in Brunswick.

“Since work to create the Liberty Brunswick Project began last fall, representatives from organizations throughout the Golden Isles have lent their time, wisdom and creativity to the development of the project,” said Michele Seals, Forward Brunswick board member and executive director of human resources for Glynn County schools. “This truly is a project for the community by the community.”

The trees will be planted throughout the year and will be dedicated on the 80th anniversary of the first Liberty Ship’s maiden voyage.

“This project is unique because of its many facets,” Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said. “It connects Brunswick’s past to its present and future. It embodies both education and beautification. It will enhance the city’s green infrastructure and assist stormwater runoff.

“The launch of the Liberty Brunswick Project is truly worth celebrating.”

The planting of 99 trees is more than a gesture to recognize the shipyard’s role during WWII. It will also improve the quality of life in the city.

“We’re truly grateful to our partners for their commitment and contributions to this project,” said Erin Granados, executive director of Forward Brunswick. “So many organizations are contributing their time and expertise to this project. This really is a community effort.”

To learn more about the Liberty Brunswick Project or to make a donation, contact Granados at erin@forwardbrunswick.org or visit Liberty Brunswick Project — Forward Brunswick.