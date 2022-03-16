ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brunswick News

Jekyll proposes SPLOST 2022 project list

By LAUREN MCDONALD lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16viKK_0egR3Bhd00

The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved Tuesday a proposed list for Special Option Local Sales Tax (SPLOST) 2022 projects on the state-owned island.

The suggested projects will be submitted for consideration by the Glynn County Commission. The total cost is about $3.1 million.

The commission has yet to announce a full list of SPLOST projects that could be on the ballot in November.

In 2021, voters rejected the proposed SPLOST.

SPLOST is a 1% sales tax used to raise money for capital projects in the county’s jurisdiction. Proceeds are split with municipalities within the county’s boundaries.

JIA’s proposed list of projects includes renovations to the Clam Creek Fishing Pier for $1.2 million; completion of the bike path that runs to the Guest Information Center for $502,255; rehabilitation of the Driftwood Beach bike path for $245,000; and sanitary sewer line repairs for $1.15 million.

Fishing pier renovations have been proposed on past SPLOST lists.

Bike paths have also been a priority during past SPLOST proposals.

The goal is to complete a bike path that runs from Jekyll’s Welcome Center to U.S. 17. It will become part of the East Coast Greenway, a bike trail meant to stretch across the entire East Coast of the United States.

The Driftwood Beach bike path runs from the beach to the fishing pier.

“If the fishing pier is improved, it just makes sense that we begin to move in this direction,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA. “We know there’s a lot of support for this path from guests and residents alike, and yet we also know that this particular path will require not only DNR permits but it will also require Corps of Engineers’ permits. So it will be very involved.”

In other business, the board approved the award of an RFP for a market analysis for the Jekyll Island amphitheater to DLR Group, a global design firm. DLR Group will advise JIA on the feasibility of redevelopment, restoration and operations of the historic amphitheater.

JIA received seven proposals on its latest RFP for the amphitheater project.

DLR Group is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and the firm broke its proposal down in an interesting way that inspired the JIA review team’s decision to recommend it to the board, Hooks said.

“They will do a market and site assessment, and if at the end of that market and site assessment their recommendation is this is not going to work then that’s the end of the contract,” he said.

That portion of the contract work will cost $29,400.

“But if in fact their market and site assessment comes forward with a plan that is appropriate and that should be pursued, then we’ll have that opportunity to say, ‘Go forward,’” Hooks said.

The total cost of the project will then be $68,900.

JIA staff’s recommendation was contingent upon final contract review, negotiation and legal review.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase of an AmbuMan Advanced simulation mannequin that costs $8,800. The device will be used for emergency responder staff training.

• Approved consideration of assignment and amendment to the business lease agreement for Maxwell’s General Store from James M. Bishop to Maxwell’s of Jekyll, LLC. The amendment includes a correction of small inconsistencies in the original lease agreement.

• Received an update on Hooks’ recent trip with the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce to the state capital, where he and others met with members of the legislature’s Senate and House appropriations committees to discuss requested funding for Jekyll’s public safety complex. The funding is currently included in the amended fiscal year 2022 budget, Hooks said.

• Received an update on the RFP to seek an affiliate scientist at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. The RFP has been put on hold while JIA staff further considers the plan for the position.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Jekyll S Welcome Center
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Hill

Russian missile strike hits western Ukraine city of Lviv

Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine on Friday as Russia steps up its assault on the country more than three weeks after the invasion began. No one was reported killed, but the missiles destroyed an aircraft maintenance facility, Andiy Sadoby, the mayor of the city, stated, according to Reuters.
POLITICS
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in Russia...
BUSINESS
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
155
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy