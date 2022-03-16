Jekyll proposes SPLOST 2022 project list

The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved Tuesday a proposed list for Special Option Local Sales Tax (SPLOST) 2022 projects on the state-owned island.

The suggested projects will be submitted for consideration by the Glynn County Commission. The total cost is about $3.1 million.

The commission has yet to announce a full list of SPLOST projects that could be on the ballot in November.

In 2021, voters rejected the proposed SPLOST.

SPLOST is a 1% sales tax used to raise money for capital projects in the county’s jurisdiction. Proceeds are split with municipalities within the county’s boundaries.

JIA’s proposed list of projects includes renovations to the Clam Creek Fishing Pier for $1.2 million; completion of the bike path that runs to the Guest Information Center for $502,255; rehabilitation of the Driftwood Beach bike path for $245,000; and sanitary sewer line repairs for $1.15 million.

Fishing pier renovations have been proposed on past SPLOST lists.

Bike paths have also been a priority during past SPLOST proposals.

The goal is to complete a bike path that runs from Jekyll’s Welcome Center to U.S. 17. It will become part of the East Coast Greenway, a bike trail meant to stretch across the entire East Coast of the United States.

The Driftwood Beach bike path runs from the beach to the fishing pier.

“If the fishing pier is improved, it just makes sense that we begin to move in this direction,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA. “We know there’s a lot of support for this path from guests and residents alike, and yet we also know that this particular path will require not only DNR permits but it will also require Corps of Engineers’ permits. So it will be very involved.”

In other business, the board approved the award of an RFP for a market analysis for the Jekyll Island amphitheater to DLR Group, a global design firm. DLR Group will advise JIA on the feasibility of redevelopment, restoration and operations of the historic amphitheater.

JIA received seven proposals on its latest RFP for the amphitheater project.

DLR Group is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and the firm broke its proposal down in an interesting way that inspired the JIA review team’s decision to recommend it to the board, Hooks said.

“They will do a market and site assessment, and if at the end of that market and site assessment their recommendation is this is not going to work then that’s the end of the contract,” he said.

That portion of the contract work will cost $29,400.

“But if in fact their market and site assessment comes forward with a plan that is appropriate and that should be pursued, then we’ll have that opportunity to say, ‘Go forward,’” Hooks said.

The total cost of the project will then be $68,900.

JIA staff’s recommendation was contingent upon final contract review, negotiation and legal review.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase of an AmbuMan Advanced simulation mannequin that costs $8,800. The device will be used for emergency responder staff training.

• Approved consideration of assignment and amendment to the business lease agreement for Maxwell’s General Store from James M. Bishop to Maxwell’s of Jekyll, LLC. The amendment includes a correction of small inconsistencies in the original lease agreement.

• Received an update on Hooks’ recent trip with the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce to the state capital, where he and others met with members of the legislature’s Senate and House appropriations committees to discuss requested funding for Jekyll’s public safety complex. The funding is currently included in the amended fiscal year 2022 budget, Hooks said.

• Received an update on the RFP to seek an affiliate scientist at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. The RFP has been put on hold while JIA staff further considers the plan for the position.