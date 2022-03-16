Chief: Officer shortages affect city police patrols

Brunswick residents will have to forgive city police officers who might not have as much time to stop and chat with them on their beat.

But with the Brunswick Police Department’s staff short by 28 police officers, patrol shifts are running at barely more than half the typical numbers, said Police Chief Kevin Jones.

That comes out to four officers per 12-hour shift, he said. Normally, seven patrol officers are on duty per shift in this city of 16,000.

With an average of more than 104 calls per day, the men and women in blue are running around like the proverbial one-headed chicken just to maintain law and order on the streets they patrol.

While personnel shortages are a perennial problem for the city police department, Jones cannot recall a time when the numbers were this low.

“This is the worst I’ve seen it,” said Jones, who has served on the Brunswick police force since 1995 and was named chief in 2015.”

He said it’s rough for the officers.

“They’re running from call to call,” he said. “So we don’t have as much time to be as proactive as we would like. We’re more reactive right now, just to keep up.”

Jones has always been a big proponent of community policing. The reason is in the numbers, he said. After five consecutive years in which the city’s overall crime rate dropped when compared with the previous year, Brunswick’s crime rate went up in 2021, Jones said. Recent statistics show a 12% overall increase in crime in 2021 compared to 2020, Jones said.

“With us being short-handed and losing more and more officers, the crime rate goes back up,” he said. “It’s simple for me to see the connection there.”

Brunswick’s police force presently has 38 sworn police officers. The department is authorized for 72 sworn officers, a number seldom attained.

Two recruits are currently going through the state’s 11-week police academy and four more recruits are scheduled to enter the academy’s next round, Jones said.

Competitive pay is always an issue when it comes to attracting and retaining officers in Brunswick, a perpetually cash-strapped municipality, Jones said. Many leave for higher pay at the nearest agency, the Glynn County Police Department.

Adding to this never-ending problem is what Jones sees as a trending lack of interest in law enforcement as a profession.

“Conventional wisdom over the last few years is that the country has developed a negative view of law enforcement,” Jones said. “We just don’t get applications like we used to and a lot of folks have decided to get out of law enforcement.”

Not that the department has stopped looking. From a job fair recently held in the city to recruitment at Savannah State University and area military bases such as Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, the department is continuously on the lookout for new recruits.

State certified law enforcement officers will get hired in Brunswick with a starting salary of $39,381, Jones said. Non-certified officers start at about $35,500.

The drawing power of the county may soon intensify. A recent proposed raise slated for upcoming approval by the Glynn County Commission would place county police officers at a starting salary of $10,000 higher than that of a city officer, Jones said.

Jones and his staff have developed a plan to add a raise of $4 per hour to Brunswick police officers’ pay, all without affecting the overall city budget, he said. Jones has proposed cutting up to 11 sworn officer positions that are funded in the police department’s annual budget to provide the money for the raises.

Since the department rarely, if ever, operates at full staff, the money would be better served attracting new officers and retaining those already on the force, Jones said.

Jones said he presented the proposal to city staff late last year. He is waiting for a decision.

“I would be using money out of my own budget, so it won’t cost the city one extra penny,” Jones said. “We’re always short anyway. Hopefully, that will help with retention.”

City Manager Regina McDuffie said the proposal is among several initiatives she hopes to present to the city commission for approval in the near future. She also is looking at plans to increase benefits for city police officers, she said.

“That is certainly one of the considerations we have now and certainly a viable option,” McDuffie said, referring to the pay plan submitted by Jones. “We are looking at our pay package and also our benefits package.”