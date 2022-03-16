ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

By JIM DIAMOND - Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six.

Roman Josi had three assists and Colton Sissons added two.

Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games.

