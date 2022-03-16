ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Third party could set up spaceport in Camden

Camden County commissioners are not allowed to spend tax dollars to purchase a launch site for Spaceport Camden, but that doesn’t mean the end of the county’s pursuit to establish one.

Camden County Administrator Steve Howard believes there could be an announcement as early as next week with a third party to establish a fund to build a spaceport at no cost to taxpayers.

“We continue to have a high level of interest from the private sector concerning this catalyst project,” he said.

But Camden County finds itself in a dilemma after voters rejected the spaceport in a special election last week by nearly a three to one margin. They voted to prohibit county commissioners from spending more money to purchase the proposed launch site.

The county was granted a launch site operator’s license by the Federal Aviation Administration under the condition the county purchase the 4,000-acre tract owned by Union Carbide or negotiates a lease agreement or a site access agreement.

Spaceport opponents argued the county has spent more than $10.3 million on the project. Opponents said they have no idea how much more it would have cost taxpayers to close on the property deal and to build the infrastructure needed to launch rockets from the site.

Supporters believe a spaceport will bring high-tech jobs and establish Camden County as a hub for the aerospace industry in Georgia.

A company with the financial backing will be soon visiting Camden County to discuss the Union Carbide site, which indicates a spaceport, while floundering, is still a possibility.

“They have indicated their renewed interest in having their own spaceport,” Howard said. “Camden’s future remains bright.”

