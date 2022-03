Gambling and sports betting is a massive business, and unfortunately a massive presence in the Premier League, who are more than happy to take millions from such companies (see also: NFTs) and, in turn, more than happy to let these agencies make even more money by fleecing fans (or worse) and making betting an integral part of the game. (While also taking the strong moral high ground on any betting offenses.) It’s practically a double standard, though I suppose that shouldn’t surprise us anymore.

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO