INDIANAPOLIS — Colorado State guard Chandler Jacobs gives people fits on the basketball court -- but he also wears his 'fits loud and proud. "Okay, so I brought two suitcases," he said from his hotel room in Indianapolis. "I have one suitcase that is full of CSU practice gear and other basketball stuff. And then I have another suitcase that is full of just straight outfits. I love thrifting. All my clothes come from thrifting."

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO