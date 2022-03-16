ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Good and Green Again

By Stephen M. Deusner
The son of a renowned historian and writer who learned to play guitar from blues legend Precious Bryant, Jake Xerxes Fussell has been dirtying his hands in history his entire life. With his string of vivid folk albums over the past seven years, he has interpreted old songs with a sense...

It Was a Home

Kaina Castillo’s music focuses on the machinations of identity and love. The Chicago-born Guatemalan-Venezuelan artist’s 2019 debut Next to the Sun deconstructed the complexities and inner turmoils of life as a first-generation Latina with immense vulnerability and clarity. As she moved through elements of R&B, Latin jazz, indie pop, and soul, Next to the Sun’s stark lyricism and resounding vocals revealed an artist speaking to the purgatory woman of color face simply for existing: the expectation to perform labor for others despite holding less power over their autonomy. KAINA’s refreshing take on the personal as political refused to be watered down or made palatable, a reflection of someone unapologetically working through societal projections with the stylistic tools other artists of color have long labored for.
Dream River

An amalgamation of uncontrollable structures—weather, time, traffic, vibes—shapes our path in life. Often we may feel like agentless vessels floating down the waterway of universal causality. Dream River, a poly-genre journey into serenity and chaos by shapeshifting synth-pop musician Henry Earnest, explores the ways in which we are pulled and pushed by life’s current. Earnest, a Dubliner and a Pisces, recorded much of the album in 2020, while living in a house with artist friends in Lisbon. The production sounds like a collective effort, weaving together acoustic banjo and bodhrán (Irish drum) with spacey sound design, trap snares, and bright synthesizers. It’s a departure from the lo-fi drum loops and fuzzy samples of Earnest’s 2018 debut, When You Get Caught Between the Moon & Dublin City; with Dream River, Earnest attempts to find his own lane in a crowded field of music fusing indie rock and electronic.
a couple of good days

Mai tais, hippie speedballs, and landlocked exotica are but three of the many opulent visions that Fennec conjures on his latest LP, a couple of good days. “We want a few laughs, a few joints, and a few drinks among those we love,” wrote the Austin-based ex-lawyer-turned-DJ on his Bandcamp page, promising the soundtrack to “a couple of good days” to be enshrined in future reminiscences. You might thus expect the album to be weighed down by nostalgia. Mercifully, Fennec falls prey to no such regressive impulse: His bossa nova-driven, sample-drenched four-to-the-floor grooves impressively balance between languor and anticipation. Eschewing the self-seriousness that tends to pervade memory lane, good days flips J Dilla-esque samples over frothy beats, inducing a margarita haze in lieu of handkerchief-waving morosity. Why devoutly adhere to any one genre or era, the record seems to ask, when you can submit to the decadence of pure vibes?
Georgia Anne Muldrow

During an interview with Blockstar DVD Magazine in the early 2000s, Elzhi claimed to have cracked the code to the perfect rhyme pattern. The formula he spends the next two-and-a-half minutes breaking down consists of slant rhymes and other technical sleights of hand, and the Detroit rapper makes bending language to his will look as simple as telling someone about your day. This quick peek under the hood illuminates the otherworldly sense of control that endeared Elzhi to J Dilla and the group Slum Village when he joined in 2004 and continues to endear him to bars-first rap fans the world over. In a modern context, he slots neatly next to younger spitters like J.I.D. and fellow Detroiter BabyTron; in their hands, complexity is as seamless as breathing.
The Great Regression

Brighton’s Ditz make angry music in a world where there’s a lot to be mad about. Since forming in 2016, the quintet have armed themselves with pummeling drums and serrated guitar riffs against a world that persecutes queerness and normalizes harassment. “Shit jobs, stuck inside, no hope etc.,” the band explained in a recent interview. “People forget that it’s just quite fun to shout really loud.” Their full-length debut, The Great Regression, is a rage-forward bulldozer of poetic wordplay and experimental hardcore that smelts and polishes that anger into engrossing melodic rock. Across 10 tracks, Ditz grapple with breakable bodies, the failures of a perception-based society, and the mindless trudge of worklife.
Mike Announces Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Makeda”: Watch

Mike has released a new song called “Makeda,” which arrives alongside the announcement of a forthcoming tour. He’s got dates with Freddie Gibbs, Na-Kel Smith, and Mercury. Watch the “Makeda” visual (directed by Sonika Misra) and find those dates below. All products featured on Pitchfork...
Spring equinox: Here are the facts

(ABC4) – Spring equinox arrives Sunday, March 20, marking the start of the spring season. “Equinox” is defined as the time at which the sun crosses the celestial equator, when day and night are of approximately equal length. The word comes from the Latin terms “aequus” (equal) and “nox” (night). Therefore, spring equinox, or “March […]
Listen to redveil’s “diving board”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. redveil faces every obstacle head-on. On “diving board,” the PG County, Maryland rapper rattles off the makings of his ethos without a moment of hesitation. Cut from the same cloth as his breakout 2020 project Niagara, the new single takes the form of a pep talk delivered over a jazzy self-produced instrumental. “I’m trucking ’bout mine and seeking whatever that mountain take,” he declares with the conviction of a preacher. It’s the passion and drive he’ll embrace as he embarks on the next phase of his career.
Bon Iver and Ethan Gruska Share New Song “So Unimportant”: Listen

Ethan Gruska and Bon Iver have shared a new single called “So Unimportant.” The track is a long-distance, early pandemic collaboration that features strings from Rob Moose and percussion from Blake Mills and Matt Chamberlain. It’s part of the Psychic Hotline singles series. Give it a listen below.
Jarrod has moved on to new girlfriend after Storage Wars exit

Storage Wars is back for a brand new season in 2022 and fans are wondering which cast members are returning and who is gone for good from the A&E show. The series, which sees people bid on the contents of abandoned storage lockers, first kicked off in 2010 and over 10 years later, it’s still going strong.
Astrid Øster Mortensen

The title of a recent compilation neatly sums up the sound brewing in Gothenburg: Contemporary Handmade Music From Sweden. “Handmade” is the crucial term here: Artists gathered around Discreet Music—a record store, label, and distributor in the southwestern coastal city—are cobbling together an experimental style that’s distinctly homespun. DIY to the extreme, this ragtag mix of folk, field recordings, and noise suggests gummed-up tape heads, weatherbeaten guitars, and waterlogged Casio keyboards in basement studios lined with moth-eaten carpets—maybe the occasional pagan bonfire, too, given the music’s often eerie cast.
Terry Allen Announces Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines Reissues

Terry Allen’s early 1980s albums with the Panhandle Mystery Band will be reissued on CD and vinyl on May 6. Remastered from the original tapes, the new editions of Smokin the Dummy and Bloodlines mark the records’ first vinyl reissues, and all editions will come with new notes, art, and photographs.
Oso Oso Surprise Releases New Album Sore Thumb: Listen

Weeks after sharing the single “Pensacola,” Jade Lilitri has surprise released a brand new Oso Oso album: Sore Thumb is out now via Triple Crown. Listen to the follow-up to 2019’s Basking in the Glow below. Lilitri recorded Sore Thumb over the course of one month with...
Although Fun and Cheerful, Clovers Are Associated With St. Patrick's Day for a Deeply Religious Reason

There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.
