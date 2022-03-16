ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7220

By Alphonse Pierre
 2 days ago
Equipped with a melody bathed in AutoTune, melancholy piano-backed instrumentals, and a willingness to embrace his vulnerable side, Lil Durk has completed his rebrand as the voice of the voiceless. It’s as if he was chosen by a higher power to speak for everyone who has been through some shit. His...

Oxy Music

Alex Cameron is just as much a musician as he is a performance artist. He takes on personas—usually that of a sleazebag everyman, the kind of guy who frequents strip clubs and casinos on weekday afternoons. His work is deliberately provocative, deliberately transgressive, and rarely serious. In an era of indie music that can sometimes feel so self-consciously woke that it suffocates, Cameron can feel like a breath of fresh air. He’s a latter-day Harmony Korine character: Alien in Spring Breakers playing Britney Spears on a piano with white-guy cornrows and grills, or the titular Beach Bum walking around the pool in a pink marabou bathrobe. On 2016’s lo-fi opus, Jumping the Shark, Cameron gave off the vibe of a down on his luck wedding singer performing Suicide b-sides. On 2017’s Forced Witness, he penned a propulsive, weirdly moving ’80s synth-pop ballad that involved rhyming “Down Syndrome Jew,” with “the real estate crew.” His music, at its best, is a slightly problematic—but needed—reprieve from the status quo, a good laugh.
American Songwriter

The Top 15 Jay Z Songs

No one has shaped music and the business surrounding music in the past, say, 50 years quite like the New York City-born rapper, Jay Z. The musician and lyricist has created many hits as well as brought many new faces to popular songs. He has more businesses than one can count and—perhaps we’ve buried the lead here—he’s husband to the Queen, herself: Beyonce.
Forbidden Feelingz

Let’s get the inevitable PinkPantheress comparisons out the way first. Both Nia Archives and PinkPantheress like a breakbeat. They’re both relatively young, and open in their admiration of mid-’90s UK dance music. PinkPantheress calls her style “new nostalgic,” Nia Archives goes with “future classic.” They both sing. They’re both women operating in dance-music spaces that have historically been sausage fests. And they’re both fueling a renaissance of the UK’s dance-music canon among curious, TikTok-enabled generations—which is why the comparisons are so tempting to make. But comparisons being inevitable doesn’t make them useful.
Georgia Anne Muldrow

During an interview with Blockstar DVD Magazine in the early 2000s, Elzhi claimed to have cracked the code to the perfect rhyme pattern. The formula he spends the next two-and-a-half minutes breaking down consists of slant rhymes and other technical sleights of hand, and the Detroit rapper makes bending language to his will look as simple as telling someone about your day. This quick peek under the hood illuminates the otherworldly sense of control that endeared Elzhi to J Dilla and the group Slum Village when he joined in 2004 and continues to endear him to bars-first rap fans the world over. In a modern context, he slots neatly next to younger spitters like J.I.D. and fellow Detroiter BabyTron; in their hands, complexity is as seamless as breathing.
Benny the Butcher

Benny the Butcher is at the point in his career where he knows exactly what his fans want from him. His 2020 album Burden of Proof, with its distractingly polished Hit-Boy production and victory-lap energy, expanded the Buffalo rapper’s sound from the grainy film stock of his earlier work to IMAX clarity. Burden was warmly received and pushed Benny to another echelon of rap stardom, but the three followups he released shortly after found him back in the mud-stained trenches that made him. Unlike Anderson .Paak—whose attempt to recontextualize his sound on his major label debut Oxnard resulted in fans bullying him back to his vintage microphone stand—Benny’s shift to the familiar wasn’t a defensive play. Griselda’s foundation of traditionalist drug rap has proven to be sturdy, and he’s in no hurry to fix what isn’t broken.
musictimes.com

Stevie J Reveals Diddy New Album Update: HUGE Collabs Upcoming [DETAILS]

Known for his brief stint in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" and "Growing Up Hip Hop," Stevie J's golden touch is much more celebrated inside the studio, especially with an upcoming album for rap mogul Diddy. In a new HipHopDX interview, the Grammy-winning producer spilled massive updates on Diddy's "LOVE"...
HipHopDX.com

Grammy Award-Winning Producer Stevie J Provides Update On Diddy's 'No Way Out 2' Album

Exclusive – Grammy Award-winning producer Stevie J has a résumé most producers only dream of — his collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, JAY-Z and Mariah Carey barely scratch the surface. While Stevie is widely known for his appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Growing Up Hip Hop, it’s his work in the studio and innate musical talent that truly make Stevie J a legend.
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
thebrag.com

Lil Nas X returns to the internet, teases upcoming collab with NBA Youngboy

Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Dua Lipa She Actually Rewrote Her 'Sweetest Pie' Verse Multiple Times

Houston hottie Megan The Stallion and pop star Dua Lipa seem to bring out the best in each other creatively. On Friday (March 11), Megan Thee Stallion delivered the vividly spooky, and sexy music video for her bold “Sweetest Pie” collaboration with Dua Lipa and promptly jumped on Twitter to discuss how her love for films of the horror genre inspired the release.
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
Rolling Stone

George Michael Estate Calls Out Tory Lanez for Allegedly Ripping Off ‘Careless Whisper’

Click here to read the full article. The George Michael estate accused Tory Lanez of lifting “Careless Whisper” without permission on his 2021 song, “Enchanted Waterfall,” Variety reports. “Enchanted Waterfall” appears on Lanez’s Eighties-inspired album, Alone at Prom. In a statement, the George Michael estate and Andrew Ridgeley (Michael’s Wham! bandmate, with whom he co-wrote “Careless Whisper”) said they denied a request for permission to use the 1984 smash in June 2021, but Lanez went ahead with “Enchanted Waterfall” anyway.  “It was brought to our attention that the song ‘Enchanted Waterfall’ by the artist Tory Lanez incorporated an unauthorized sample of ‘Careless...
