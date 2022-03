For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Indiana Hoosiers have won a game in the NCAA Tournament. First-year head coach Mike Woodson led Indiana into the First Four on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio, and came out on the other side with a win over Wyoming to advance into the field of 64. While some might consider the First Four to be a bit of a reach for the tournament, the Hoosiers are having success in March and could be rolling once the round of 64 kicks off.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO