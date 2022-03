You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. “Amor fati is a mindset for making the best out of anything that happens, treating each and every moment - no matter how challenging - as something to be embraced, not avoided. To not only be ok with it but to love it and be better for it. So that like oxygen to a fire, obstacles and adversity become fuel for potential”. Brett Beck is the founder and CEO of multiple inspiring new ventures - Believe Pursue LLC, Bellabooty Fitness & Beckfit. The principles behind amor fati kept Brett focused throughout his life’s ups and downs, leading him to his present success.

