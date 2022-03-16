ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Bring a little of Ireland home with corned beef and cabbage

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOmci_0egQwj5y00
Wee Pub’s corned beef and cabbage recipe brings a taste of Ireland to the Isles. Provided photo

St. Patrick’s Day is the busiest time of the year for Wee Pub, which is unsurprising as the establishment styles itself as an old-school Irish public house.

“This is our busiest week of the year, and St. Paddy’s is our business day of the year,” said Chuck Schaller, one of the owners of the Jekyll Island restaurant.

Residents of the Isles and those visiting from near and far seek out that atmosphere, as well as a taste of traditional Irish fare. Enter the corned beef and cabbage, which both the Jekyll and St. Marys locations offer on special through the week of St. Paddy’s Day.

“It’s extremely traditional,” said head chef Jason Knoll.

Whatever you think of tradition, it’s not a bad thing in this case. The dish took second place in the international category at A Taste of Glynn in past years, and is prepared by the same team that’s won the event’s People’s Choice five years straight.

“We’ll make it all in-house,” Knoll said. “I would say it’s quite the labor of love because it takes seven to 10 days to make.”

It wouldn’t take quite that long to make the dish for a family or small party, but Wee Pub makes over 200 pounds for the week of St. Paddy’s Day.

“This week I’ve done over 260 pounds,” Knoll said.

It’s rare for the corned beef and cabbage to make an appearance outside this week, as it’s really tied to the holiday for Wee Pub.

As for what makes it so traditional, Schaller had some thoughts.

“I think the fact that you’re boiling just about everything that makes it Irish,” said Schaller. “I absolutely enjoy eating it. I’ll probably go through about 20 of his 260 pounds.

“It’s a hardy meal is what makes it so special to me. It’s really filling but easy to prepare.”

Corned Beef

1 4-5 lb brisket

2 quarts water

1 cup Kosher salt (watch the salt!)

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp curing salt

1 cinnamon stick, broken

1 tsp mustard seed

1 tsp black pepper

8 whole cloves

8 whole allspice

12 juniper berries

2 bay leaves, crushed

1/2 tsp Ginger Ground

2 lb ice

1 head of cabbage

1-2 large carrots chopped

Directions

Add all spices together with the water and bring to a boil. Dump the brewed water into a large container and add the ice. Trim the majority of the fat off of the brisket. Once the brew has fully cooled, add the brisket to the chilled spice brew. Place brisket in a two-gallon zip-lock bag and add the spiced brew. Double check that the brisket stays submerged.

The prep date and cook date must be at least six days apart to ensure proper pickling has taken place before cooking. After six days, rinse the brisket under cool water. Place brisket in a pot just big enough for the meat to be covered with water by 1 inch. Set heat to high and boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover and let it simmer for 2.5 to 3 hours. Once it is pull-apart tender, remove it from the pot to cool. Separate the water from the beef and refrigerate the brisket.

Knoll suggests not cutting the corned beef until is it completely cooled. When ready to serve sear in a pan and boil cabbage, carrots and new potatoes until soft in chicken base or water solution. Knoll adds garlic to the water for flavor, but it’s not a requirement.

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

5 Fantastic Classic Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day

Today we have a complete menu of traditional St Patricks Day food so you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with easy Classic Irish Recipes! These recipes are for anyone who wants authentic Irish dishes that are both authentic, delicious and kid-approved!. St. Patrick’s Day Traditional Dishes you Can make...
RECIPES
Leavenworth Times

ST. PATRICK’S DAY SHAMROCK PIE

• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Set a rack in the middle of the oven. • Stir graham cracker crumbs, butter, and sugar together in a bowl until combined. Press the magical creation into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate. • Bake...
Mashed

Whatever Happened To McDonald's Shamrock Sundae?

It's that time of year again: Shamrock Shake season. The McDonald's seasonal shake for the month of March pays homage to the signature color of St. Patrick's Day. The McDonald's website lists the ingredients as vanilla soft serve and the elusive "Shamrock Shake Syrup." The latter gives the shake its classic light green color. McDonald's also uses a similar minty syrup in its Oreo McFlurry to make a mint chocolate treat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Brisket#Ireland#Corned Beef#Cabbage#Food Drink#Wee Pub#Irish#St Paddy#St Paddy S Day#People S Choice
FingerLakes1.com

St Patrick’s Day: Special menu items

These menus are getting St Patrick’s Day specials. People love St Patrick’s Day. What better way to celebrate than with some special menu items?. We’ve all heard of the Shamrock Shake but Dunkin is now bringing us the Shamrock Macchiato. You can get the Macchiato iced or...
RESTAURANTS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Smoked corned beef: recipe

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. That means it's time for some corned beef and cabbage. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe that will put a twist on this dish.
RECIPES
Boston Globe

For St. Patrick’s Day, Anna’s Taqueria brings back the corned beef and cabbage burrito

It’s a St. Patrick’s Day tradition for Anna’s Taqueria, and a meld of Irish and Mexican fare — a corned beef and cabbage burrito. The local chain has been serving the hearty sandwich since 2012, and only for that one day that celebrates the patron saint of Ireland. Hot, salty corned beef, steamed cabbage, carrots, cheese, mustard, and potatoes are encased in a satiny tortilla. To enhance the sandwich, you can choose add-ons, like guacamole, rice, sour cream, beans, or salsa (starts at $8.45). Expect fans to line up to grab one before the shops run out. Available at Anna’s Taqueria’s six locations. annastaqueria.com/locations.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TODAY.com

21 Irish desserts for the sweetest St. Patrick's Day

When it comes to Irish food, savory favorites like tender corned beef with cabbage, hearty potato dishes, flavorful seafood chowders and rich stews may come to mind. But there's also a sweeter side to the cuisine of the Emerald Isle — and the delicious baked goods go way beyond soda bread.
FOOD & DRINKS
Romesentinel.com

Plan some festive fun for St. Patrick’s Day

Turn your St. Patrick’s Day celebration into a chance to enjoy Irish heritage with hearty foods and a lively atmosphere. When it’s the one day each year it’s acceptable to pinch non-conforming friends and family, it’d be a shame not to go all out. These few...
FESTIVAL
WDEA AM 1370

Are You Having Corned Beef and Cabbage Today? [POLL]

Today is St. Patrick's Day! 2 years ago, restaurants were closed. Last year some were serving green beer, corned beef and cabbage and other Irish specials but with seating restrictions. Today there are no restrictions, and hopefully those restaurants will have a fantastic day!. There's no green pancakes and bacon...
FOOD & DRINKS
Action News Jax

First day of spring to usher in delicious deals

The first day of spring is Sunday. The spring equinox officially arrives on March 20 at 11:33 a.m. EDT. To celebrate the spring season, cool treats are being offered from the following retailers. Note that these offers may not be available at all retailers. Please check your location for further details.
SHOPPING
Omaha.com

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these yummy lime green floats

Green food for St. Patrick's Day is a must. Start a tradition in your household with St. Patrick’s Day (lime sherbet) Floats. Two ingredients and a couple of stirs, and these tangy treats are ready to serve. And they're good to the last drop!. St. Patrick’s Day Floats.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.3 The Point

Get Your Corned Beef and Cabbage at One of These 5 Ocean County, NJ Restaurants

Happy St. Patrick's Day, it's a day to enjoy the Irish, green, and corned beef and cabbage. We always seem to get our corned beef and cabbage meal from the Sand Castle Diner in Beachwood. It's always delicious if you're looking for a fabulous night out and no cooking. If you're anything like me, your favorite diner in Ocean County is probably serving up a delicious meal of corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick's Day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SheKnows

13 Quick & Easy Saint Patrick's Day Desserts to Make With Your Kids

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to holidays, St. Patrick’s day isn’t usually the most popular one to celebrate. Everybody still has to go to work and school, and if you don’t have Irish roots, people can easily overlook the special day altogether. That’s a shame, though, because it’s the perfect time to get creative with some fun, festive (green!) desserts, without the pressure that major holidays tend to bring. Plus, with all the talk of magic and rainbows and leprechauns, it’s one of the most fun holidays to celebrate with kids. And of course, your kids...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
155
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy