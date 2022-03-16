Bring a little of Ireland home with corned beef and cabbage

Wee Pub’s corned beef and cabbage recipe brings a taste of Ireland to the Isles. Provided photo

St. Patrick’s Day is the busiest time of the year for Wee Pub, which is unsurprising as the establishment styles itself as an old-school Irish public house.

“This is our busiest week of the year, and St. Paddy’s is our business day of the year,” said Chuck Schaller, one of the owners of the Jekyll Island restaurant.

Residents of the Isles and those visiting from near and far seek out that atmosphere, as well as a taste of traditional Irish fare. Enter the corned beef and cabbage, which both the Jekyll and St. Marys locations offer on special through the week of St. Paddy’s Day.

“It’s extremely traditional,” said head chef Jason Knoll.

Whatever you think of tradition, it’s not a bad thing in this case. The dish took second place in the international category at A Taste of Glynn in past years, and is prepared by the same team that’s won the event’s People’s Choice five years straight.

“We’ll make it all in-house,” Knoll said. “I would say it’s quite the labor of love because it takes seven to 10 days to make.”

It wouldn’t take quite that long to make the dish for a family or small party, but Wee Pub makes over 200 pounds for the week of St. Paddy’s Day.

“This week I’ve done over 260 pounds,” Knoll said.

It’s rare for the corned beef and cabbage to make an appearance outside this week, as it’s really tied to the holiday for Wee Pub.

As for what makes it so traditional, Schaller had some thoughts.

“I think the fact that you’re boiling just about everything that makes it Irish,” said Schaller. “I absolutely enjoy eating it. I’ll probably go through about 20 of his 260 pounds.

“It’s a hardy meal is what makes it so special to me. It’s really filling but easy to prepare.”

Corned Beef

1 4-5 lb brisket

2 quarts water

1 cup Kosher salt (watch the salt!)

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp curing salt

1 cinnamon stick, broken

1 tsp mustard seed

1 tsp black pepper

8 whole cloves

8 whole allspice

12 juniper berries

2 bay leaves, crushed

1/2 tsp Ginger Ground

2 lb ice

1 head of cabbage

1-2 large carrots chopped

Directions

Add all spices together with the water and bring to a boil. Dump the brewed water into a large container and add the ice. Trim the majority of the fat off of the brisket. Once the brew has fully cooled, add the brisket to the chilled spice brew. Place brisket in a two-gallon zip-lock bag and add the spiced brew. Double check that the brisket stays submerged.

The prep date and cook date must be at least six days apart to ensure proper pickling has taken place before cooking. After six days, rinse the brisket under cool water. Place brisket in a pot just big enough for the meat to be covered with water by 1 inch. Set heat to high and boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover and let it simmer for 2.5 to 3 hours. Once it is pull-apart tender, remove it from the pot to cool. Separate the water from the beef and refrigerate the brisket.

Knoll suggests not cutting the corned beef until is it completely cooled. When ready to serve sear in a pan and boil cabbage, carrots and new potatoes until soft in chicken base or water solution. Knoll adds garlic to the water for flavor, but it’s not a requirement.