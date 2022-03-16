ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Jekyll Lions induct new members

By Howard Sculthorpe
Brunswick News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jekyll Island Lions Club recently inducted new...

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Epsilon welcomes new members

ROCK SPRINGS --Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary women’s organization comprised of educators, met March 5th, 2022 for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at the Sana Fe Southwest Grill. Hostesses Mendi Maes and Dena Lyon brought all the ingredients for members to make root beer floats. Membership...
CHEYENNE, WY
Houston Chronicle

Conroe Noon Lions members prepping for fair’s concession stand

Last week we were pleased to see longtime Conroe Noon Lion Bill McGraw at our meeting and introducing our new guests. Lion Bill’s company, Quality Home Products, was our Community Partner of the Week. Although he is not our most frequent meeting attendee, Lion Bill has always been one of the most generous for our Lions club and many others in our community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Q 96.1

Caribou High School Inducts 15 New Members National Honor Society

15 New Members Inducted to Caribou National Honor Society. The National Honor Society (NHS) at Caribou High School recently held their annual induction ceremony to welcome new members to the exclusive organization. Members of NHS are well-rounded individuals who meet the four pillars that NHS is built on. Four Pillars...
CARIBOU, ME
Brunswick News

Jekyll Island Rotary hosts Member Talk

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted one of its own members for a Member Talk. Long time Rotarian Al Tate told the club of his life and accomplishments as a naturalist, environmentalist and educator. It is always fascinating to learn about one of our members. Pictured are Tate, left, and club president Bill Hill.
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jekyll Lions#Jekyll Island Lions Club
Brunswick News

Faith Matters 03.12.22

Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome. Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Brunswick News

Jekyll Rotary hosts new Brunswick mayor

The Jekyll Island Rotary Club hosted Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson recently. He shared his many planned projects and initiatives for his term in office. His goals for improvements not only in infrastructure, but education and attracting new business to the area were quite impressive. Pictured from left are Rotarian Cliff...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Brunswick News

Coastal Photographers Guild will meet Thursday

The Coastal Photographers Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Cole Thompson who will speak on Black & White Fine Art Photography. The Zoom link will be sent to participants. For details or the link, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
richmondobserver

Fairview Heights Junior Beta Club inducts 13 new members

HAMLET — Fairview Heights School recently held its National Beta Club induction ceremony. On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 13 were inducted into the National Beta Club at Fairview Heights School. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character and join more than 500,000 members across the United States and beyond. National Beta Club is the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth group in the United States. Its mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
HAMLET, NC
Brunswick News

Church collecting items to donate to Sparrow's Nest

On Thursday, the Relief Society of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate its 180th anniversary, and local members will observe the milestone by serving in their communities. Miranda Rains, leader of the organization in Brunswick, said its service project commemorating the anniversary will be donating food...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Brunswick News

Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library offers donation

The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library recently presented the Brunswick-Glynn County Library with a check for $20,000. The funds were acquired through the bi-annual book sales and the Friends Book Store they were able to provide the Library with additional funding to purchase materials for the Library’s Adult, Children’s and Teen’s book and audiovisual collections. The Friends Book Store is located inside the Library and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays from 1pm to 4pm and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. New volunteers are always welcome. Visit www.friendsbwk.org for more information.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Brunswick News

Glynn Academy FBLA receives support from King & Prince Seafood

Glynn Academy’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently received a sponsorship donation from King & Prince Seafood in Brunswick. King & Prince Seafood issued a Silver Level sponsorship and check to the chapter. This sponsorship benefits the FBLA members’ competition and travel fees to State and Nationals.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Midland Daily News

Midland Zonta welcomes new members

New members of Zonta Club of Midland (Photo provided/Kate Maxwell) The Zonta Club of Midland inducted three new members, Michelle Mertes, Megan Eichhorn and Angela Sweebe-Ware, on March 1. Pictured, from left, are Linda Lipsitt, Michelle Mertes, Meghan Eichhorn, Corinne Provoast, Angela Sweebe-Ware, Trish Steele and Carol Calvert-Baxter. Part of Zonta International, Zonta Club of Midland is a service organization of business executives and volunteers working together to advance the status of women in Midland and around the world. For more information, visit ZontaClubOfMidland.org.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy